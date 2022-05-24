WalkMe Recognized in the First-Ever Forrester New Tech: Digital Adoption Platforms

Creators of World's First Digital Adoption Platform See Critical Mass for DAP as Leading Research Firm Recognizes Market Category

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP), today announced its inclusion in the New Tech: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q2 2022 , Forrester's first market scan of the DAP category.

WalkMe Logo (PRNewsfoto/WalkMe) (PRNewswire)

The Forrester New Tech report states that, "DAPs have evolved from point solutions for app-based engagement into product suites focused on improving user experiences on enterprise applications." As such, venture capital investments in the DAP category grew from $76 million in 2020 to $470 million in 2021, nearly sixfold, according to the report. The report lists 17 vendors according to maturity, which was determined by financial strength, tenure, and size. WalkMe was included in the late stage vendor maturity segment and in the pure-play and product insight platform functionality segment.

Founded in 2011, WalkMe created the Digital Adoption Platform category, and a decade later went public. Today, with users in more than 160 countries, WalkMe is trusted by ~2,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 10. WalkMe holds 10 distinct technology patents with another six pending, and has achieved more than 40 industry awards, including two recent accolades: Infoworld Technology of the Year 2022 and Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award 2022.

"Forrester's report on DAP coupled with the clear momentum in the digital adoption space feels like an arrival moment for WalkMe," said Rafael Sweary, Co-Founder and President of WalkMe. "While 2022 is certainly looking like a watershed year for the DAP category WalkMe created, the momentum has been building for over a decade. What got its start as a 'nice to have' evolved to a 'need to have,' thanks to the continued investment in digital transformation projects and the ROI derived from increased digital adoption. April 2022 marked the tenth anniversary of when WalkMe introduced the industry's first Digital Adoption Platform. And now we continue to celebrate our incredible journey with this latest industry recognition by Forrester."

The Forrester New Tech Report for Digital Adoption Platforms can be downloaded here .

Additional Resources:

WalkMe Website Visit the

WalkMe Blog Read the

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WalkMe