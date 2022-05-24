TXU Energy Kicks Off 2022 Beat the Heat Program, Providing $100,000 for Fans and A/C Units to Keep Texans Cool

Multi-week summer program focuses on donations, information on energy conservation and bill payment assistance

IRVING, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With extreme heat already impacting the health and well being of the most vulnerable Texans, TXU Energy remains committed to supporting our neighbors. The company's 24th annual Beat the Heat program is a multi-week initiative that includes the distribution of new air conditioning units and fans, summer energy conservation tips, and information on financial assistance for TXU Energy customers.

"Right now, heat is top of mind for many Texans – whether that's stressing over how to pay summer electricity bills, wondering about safe and cost-effective ways to conserve, or facing the dangerous reality of not being able to keep cool at home – the team at TXU Energy understands, and is here to help," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "For almost a quarter century, TXU Energy has used our Beat the Heat program to partner with social service agencies all over the state, turning monetary donations into fans and air conditioning units for neighbors who need them. We're also here to spread the word about a variety of bill payment assistance options. Help is available on multiple levels – our team will help guide you on getting the assistance you need."

TXU Energy's $100,000 Beat the Heat contribution directly supports more than a dozen social service organizations across Texas. 2022 summer giving highlights include:

Dallas – The Senior Source: $25,000 will fund the purchase of new window air conditioning units for older adults. This donation helps June 24 . will fund the purchase of new window air conditioning units for older adults. This donation helps The Senior Source achieve its goal of giving away at least 300 air conditioning units. The drive-thru distribution event takes place on

Houston – BakerRipley: $10,000 will fund the purchase of 600 fans for neighbors across the Houston area. will fund the purchase of 600 fans for neighbors across thearea. BakerRipley will distribute the fans during a drive-thru event later this summer.

Arlington Urban Ministries: $10,000 will help purchase 300 box fans. 100 of these fans will be distributed at an event on June 1 .

Caritas of Waco : $10,000 will fund the purchase of 400 fans. Caritas will host a distribution event for community members on May 31 .

Tarrant County – Meals On Wheels: $7,500 will help purchase fans and air conditioning units for seniors and homebound Tarrant County . will help purchase fans and air conditioning units for seniors and homebound Meals On Wheels clients across

Corpus Christi – Mission 911: $5,000 will purchase 200 box fans for neighbors in need. Fans and box lunches will be distributed at a July 25 . will purchase 200 box fans for neighbors in need. Fans and box lunches will be distributed at a Mission 911 event on

United Way of Abilene : $5,000 will purchase 200 box fans to be distributed to partner agencies in West Central Texas' Basic Needs Network.

Summer 2022 bill-payment assistance is available:

Stimulus funding has significantly increased the assistance dollars available to Texans, including an additional $134 million to the state's Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) . These programs can help customers pay current, past due, and even future electricity bills. Customers do not need a disconnect notice to apply. For information about CEAP and other assistance programs call 211 or visit 211texas.org and type "electricity bill."

TXU Energy continues to provide bill-payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy AidSM program . For nearly 40 years, these funds, donated by employees, customers, and the company, have been distributed by TXU Energy Aid partner agencies. For information on which social service agencies are providing assistance, Texans should call 211 or visit 211Texas.org and type "electricity bill assistance" in the search box.

