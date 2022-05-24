PrecisionOS Partners with Siemens Healthineers for VR-based Surgical Training Development

New Immersive VR Training for surgeons on workflows including Siemens Healthineers' mobile 3D imaging system Cios Spin

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PrecisionOS® is now offering immersive virtual reality (VR) training in partnership with Siemens Healthineers. The module helps surgeons and technicians to practice the use of Siemens Healthineers' mobile 3D C-arm Cios Spin for intraoperative quality control and surgical workflow guidance. Multi user, peer-to-peer training sessions will enable the exchange of surgical procedure knowhow on a virtual patient and will lead to an enhanced surgeon/technician collaboration.

"Providing better training for surgeons and technicians will promote better teamwork and experience for everyone in the OR," says Danny Goel, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and CEO, PrecisionOS. "The result will be better patient care and improved OR safety."

The importance of collaboration between the C-arm technician and the surgeon during surgery is illustrated in a case study, "Novel Application of Immersive Virtual Reality Simulation Training: A Case Report," published in the August 2021 issue of JAAOS Global Research & Reviews. The paper details how a fourth-year resident, after practicing on PrecisionOS' training module, successfully redid a surgery for slipped capital femoral epiphysis (SCFE) using 10x less radiation vs the index procedure.

"PrecisionOS' VR software allows for surgeons to practice and behave authentically as well as collaboratively in a hyper-realistic environment," says Janine Weidling, Global Head of Education Services Advanced Therapies at Siemens Healthineers. "This increases the quality of procedure- and imaging-related skills for the users and provides them with more certainty, especially in demanding surgical cases."

PrecisionOS is working to improve all training for the operating room. The company recently expanded beyond orthopedics into general surgery. The Siemens Healthineers partnership expands the company's growing network of medical device partners. PrecisionOS works with many of the top 10 medical device companies.

About PrecisionOS

PrecisionOS is a leading provider of virtual reality surgical training for the medical industry. Societies, universities, and medical device companies prefer PrecisionOS modules because they improve the transfer of knowledge and skills. Multiple, independent trials published in medical journals confirm that participants using the PrecisionOS platform become better, more confident surgeons. PrecisionOS has collaborative affiliations with more than 50 major medical institutions in the U.S. and Canada and the company's technology platform is being used in more than 50 countries globally. Learn more at www.precisionostech.com.

About our partner, Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers, and its regional companies is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide, generated revenue of €18.0 billion and adjusted EBIT of €3.1 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

