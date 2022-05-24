MGA Entertainment Announces the Sweetest Co-Branded Collectible Collaboration Ever With L.O.L. Surprise!™ and Hershey's®, MIKE AND IKE®, PEZ® and More

New Collectible Line-Up – L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets™ – Set to Hit Stores Internationally in June

CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGA Entertainment, the largest and fastest growing privately held toy company in the U.S., announced the sweetest news today – the launch of an all-new, first-of-its-kind co-branded collectible line of L.O.L. Surprise!™ dolls in collaboration with internationally-known confectionary partners including Hershey's Kisses®, MIKE AND IKE®, PEZ® and more. The new collection, L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets™, features L.O.L. Surprise! characters decked out in candy and sweets-inspired fashions and looks. The colorful collection is set to hit shelves mid-June in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany and the UK, with additional markets planned in the future. This collectible new series of dolls combines the global sensation that is L.O.L. Surprise! with the sentimental charm of brands that are sure to spark sweet memories for parents and collectors alike.

"With L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets, we set out to create something truly one-of-a-kind that would spark a touch of nostalgia for parents, collectors and 'kidults,' what we call adults who are still kids at heart," said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, MGA Entertainment. "This collaboration, the largest we've done to date, is the latest example of MGA Entertainment's innovative and creative approach to providing new and exciting products for our loyal and enthusiastic collector community. These hot new collectibles will be too sweet to resist."

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets line-up will be available in three different series, all featuring a unique and exclusive unboxing experience: The Classic L.O.L. Surprise! ball with the new compostable paper ball; Surprise-O-Matic™ capsule with vending machine reveal; and a Deluxe Multi-Pack in two styles and three dolls (available in August). Among the brands featured are Hershey's Kisses®, Whoppers®, Jolly Rancher®, Smarties®, Chupa Chups®, Dum Dums®, MIKE AND IKE®, PEEPS®, HOT TAMALES®, PEZ®, Milk Duds®, Twizzlers®, Reese's®, Bazooka®, Sweethearts® and Otter Pops®.

MGA Entertainment is the fastest growing and largest privately held toy company in the U.S., headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. The company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, Shadow High™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creations®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check out our LinkedIn page.

