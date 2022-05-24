Fraym Announces Corporate Rebrand; Expanding Global Business

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraym, a technology company, today announced a corporate rebrand to reflect the business' global expansion.

Ben Leo, Chief-Executive-Officer at Fraym, said, "We've strategically expanded our core data product based on deep partnerships with customers. Our technology now allows customers to ask specific questions in specific places, map attitudes, preferences, and behaviors, and monitor change over time. This rebrand communicates the evolution of our product, and the growth of our customer base and team."

The company's data offering now includes:

100s of distinct population indicators for 1000s of cities

Tailored product packages for global health, energy, conflict and security, gender and inequality, and climate and agriculture

Fraym's new brand emphasizes localized insight and customizable data. The new logo resembles a lens that customers can use to zoom-in on any community in the world and know what the people look like, what they think, and how they behave.

Fraym.io now delivers an intuitive experience that encourages visitors to self-identify by their area of focus or by their need. Additionally, the site includes an extensive resource library that shares learnings from impactful partnerships in the form of use cases, blogs, and reports.

This next generation of the Fraym story is powered by FUSEfraym™, a machine learning software that transforms ordinary household survey data into census-like spatial data across an entire country at the 1㎢ resolution. Through the use of simple graphics, the brand's visual identity explains how data made through complex processes can be applied to different problem sets.

With this new brand, Fraym offers packaged solutions strongly positioned to increase market share across multiple verticals.

About Fraym



Fraym data lets customers zoom-in on any community in the world and know what the people look like, what they think, and how they behave. The company's FUSEfraym™ software automates intensive machine learning processes to generate 100s of indicators about people's attributes, attitudes, and preferences at the neighborhood level. With Fraym data, customers select indicators relevant to their area of interest, create custom profiles, and analyze their target audience anywhere in the world.

