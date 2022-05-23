Sweet Meets Heat: Chester's Chicken Introduces Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich and Bites Nationwide

The popular LTOs prepared with Frank's RedHot® Stingin' Honey Garlic™ Sauce are back on menus for the summer only – and this time at all Chester's locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is about to get a littler hotter. Chester's Chicken, the cult-favorite fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept with 1,200 locations, is adding sweet heat to its menu: Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich and Honey Stung Chicken Bites. Available now through Labor Day, the sandwich and bites feature Chester's signature specially marinated, double-breaded and fried fresh chicken "sauced and tossed" in Frank's RedHot® Stingin' Honey Garlic™ Sauce to give an exceptional spicy, garlicy blend of sweet and heat.

Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich from Chester’s Chicken, made with Frank’s RedHot® Stingin’ Honey Garlic™ Sauce. Available summer 2022 only at all Chester’s locations nationwide. (PRNewswire)

Consumers continue to seek out spicier menu options – with 62% saying they like or love spicy flavors or foods.1 In response, spicy chicken sandwiches now appear on more than half (55%) of QSR menus.2 Using Frank's RedHot Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce, Chester's Honey Stung Chicken combines the on-trend honey and garlic flavor profiles with the heat of Frank's RedHot to give consumers the bold flavors they crave.

Honey Stung Chicken follows the spring rollout of Chester's new Hot N Spicy Poultry Rub, which, when paired with Chester's Hot N Spicy Breading, increases heat and flavor on its Bone-In Chicken and all-white-meat Super Tenders that are twice the size of tenders at other QSRs.

"We've already staked claim that we've been making the juiciest, crunchiest chicken on the planet for decades," said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "We're now turning up the heat with our new extra spicy seasoning as well as fan-favorite Honey Stung Chicken, available this summer only to add a kick to the road trip season."

This marks the first time the Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich will be available at all Chester's locations nationwide after a successful launch at Love's Travel Stops in summer 2020.

About Chester's Chicken

Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with 1,200 active locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Honey Stung Chicken Bites from Chester’s Chicken, made with Frank’s RedHot® Stingin’ Honey Garlic™ Sauce. Available summer 2022 only at all Chester’s locations nationwide. (PRNewswire)

Chester's Chicken Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chester’s Chicken) (PRNewswire)

