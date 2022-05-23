Onewheel Continues National Demo Tour with Next Stop in Austin, TX.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onewheel's next stop in its 2022 demo tour takes place at the Fair Market event space in Austin, TX, May 28-29 from 11-6pm. The new Onewheel GT and Pint X boards will be available for a test ride free of charge for anyone ages 14 and older. Onewheel is one of the most rapidly growing boardsports and e-mobility options and has seen an explosion in popularity in recent years.

"We're beyond stoked to be making a stop in Austin, TX, and connect with the Austin community," said Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "Onewheel is, without doubt, the most fun way to get around your city. That's what this event is all about, throwing an awesome party for Austin, having a good time, and giving folks an opportunity to come to experience the magic of riding a Onewheel for the first time."

The Onewheel Demo event will be open Saturday, and Sunday from 11:00 am - to 6:00 pm and will feature some of the best Onewheel riders in the world-leading clinics, games, giveaways, and mechanical bull rides. The event is free and open to the public. Onewheel instructors will be on hand to teach people of all skill and experience levels to ride safely. Additional organized rides, community service meetups, and more are planned for the weekend.

"Onewheel is for people who aren't afraid to be a little different; they want to explore and squeeze everything out of their days." Says Mudd. "There's obviously a lot of like-minded folks in Austin and the local Onewheel community has seen a ton of growth as a result. We're just really excited to be able to create a pop-up experience that celebrates that energy and culture. And to eat tacos too."

Onewheel is also hosting a Roller Disco at Fair Market from 6 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday. The event is free and open to local roller skaters and Onewheel riders. A disco ball, music, and good vibes will be provided.

Location:

Fair Market - 1100 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78702

Demo Hours:

Saturday, May 28th: 11am-6pm

Sunday, May 29th: 11am-6pm

Meals on Onewheels Outreach:

Sunday, May 29th: 9 am-11 am

Additional Activities:

Saturday, May 28th:

10 am Group Ride from Electric Surf Co to Fair Market

11am-2pm : Coffee Cart from Creature Coffee

6 pm-8 pm : Two-Step Electric Disco- more details to come

Onewheel Clinics with Javier Starks and Tyler James

Sunday, May 29th

9 am-11 am : Meals on Onewheels Distribution

11am-2pm : Coffee Cart from Creature Coffee

Onewheel Clinics with Javier Starks and Tyler James

For more information on the Onewheel Demo event at the Austin Fair Market and to RSVP, visit the event page here .

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint, Pint X, and GT, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz, where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 89 issued patents in the US and worldwide.

