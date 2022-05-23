Healthpeak Properties Earns 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award; Named to the Fortune Modern Board 25 List

DENVER, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that it has earned the 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, marking Healthpeak's second time receiving the award. Healthpeak was also named to the Fortune inaugural Modern Board 25 list.

ENERGY STAR PARTNER OF THE YEAR

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

"We are proud to be honored again as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. Our energy management practices underscore our long-standing commitment to reduce the environmental impact of our properties," said Tom Herzog, Healthpeak's Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition reflects our team's efforts to advance energy efficiency, which is a cornerstone of our sustainability program."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about the ENERGY STAR award program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

MODERN BOARD 25

In addition, Healthpeak's Board of Directors was recognized by Fortune in its inaugural Modern Board 25 list, which ranks the most innovative boards of directors among S&P 500 companies. Healthpeak is the only real estate investment trust (REIT) on the list and received high scores for its Board's gender equality, independence and size. For more information on the methodology and to view the complete list, visit www.fortune.com/modern-board-25/.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated REIT and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

ABOUT ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts, and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

