Cybersecurity Veterans Join BlueVoyant's Strategic Development Group

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading internal and external cyber defense platform, today announced that veteran cybersecurity professionals Malcolm Harkins, chief security and trust officer with Epiphany Systems, and Myrna Soto, founder and CEO of Apogee Executive Advisors, are joining BlueVoyant as advisors to the Strategic Development Group.

Harkins, former chief information security officer (CISO) at Intel Corp and former chief security office (CSO) for Cylance, is currently responsible for client growth at Epiphany Systems, a cybersecurity company that enhances defense with an offensive perspective. He is also an advisor to several organizations, including Yahoo, SafeBreach, Arista Networks, and others.

Soto, who previously served as the Global CISO for Comcast, in addition to information security and technology leadership roles at Forcepoint, MGM Resorts, American Express, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Lines, currently provides strategic consulting on technology risk, cybersecurity, technology integrations, and enterprise risk management. Soto serves on the boards of CMS Energy/Consumers Energy, Spirit Airlines, TriNet, Popular Inc., Headspace Health, and Delinea.

"BlueVoyant is on a high-growth trajectory and Malcolm and Myrna bring new expertise on how businesses can defend against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks," said Joel Molinoff, vice chairman, strategic development at BlueVoyant.

The Strategic Development Group works with customers, partners, and government organizations to enrich, develop, and drive business growth.

"I am impressed with how BlueVoyant can help to defend organizations' entire digital ecosystems, internal and external, including their supply chain," said Harkins. "I am excited to join the team and help take BlueVoyant to the next level."

On joining BlueVoyant, Soto said: "I understand where businesses are struggling when it comes to cybersecurity and how important this risk is. BlueVoyant is specifically able to enhance organizations' cyber defense, including through offerings like Third-Party Cyber Risk Management."

