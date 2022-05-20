Petriage Awarded U.S. Patent for AI-Driven Telehealth Technology Beyond Pets

Development encompasses providing teletriage services to humans

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development, Petriage announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has informed the B2B pet health technology company that new patent No.11355249, its second, will be issued on June 7, 2022. Unlike the industry-first patent for its remote pet symptom analysis tool, this patent encompasses teletriage for all animals, including humans.

The patent signals that Petriage can potentially further develop its unique AI-driven symptom analysis and triage technology to provide similar telehealth solutions for human health care. While likely years away, such services could include state-of-the-art features that its online triage system for pets already offers. These include a symptom analysis tool to identify human ailments with increasing levels of urgency, virtual consultations with physicians and automated remote monitoring, among others.

Petriage CEO Joe Coury says that, for the present, the company intends to continue expanding the services it offers veterinarians and pet owners. "But with our sophisticated machine learning component that continues to realize richer and richer data, we could envision using such learnings to provide humans with the right telehealth information at the right time."

When Petriage applied for its limited-scope patent for its pet evaluation and triage system, which the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted in February 2021 for 20 years, the company also began a longer-term track to approve a patent that widens its scope and language to encompass all animals.

The new patent underscores the tremendous power of Petriage's algorithm, developed by co-founders Shlomo Freiman, DVM, Casey Olives, Ph.D., and Allon Freiman.

"Our original impetus was to empower vets like me and provide their clients with peace of mind by leveraging AI to deliver remote patient care," said Dr. Freiman. "But the 97%-plus accuracy of the AI-driven symptom analysis tool has exceeded what we initially envisioned."

Added Olives: "What has proved so exciting is that our unique machine learning model for health data is demonstrating how to marry the clinical side with the data science side, first with pets and now potentially for humans."

With its symptom analysis tool, Petriage continues to bring fully integrated telehealth services to veterinary practices and their clients. In early January, it signaled its intent to pioneer real-time pet health monitoring through a partnership with Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC., the technology leader in smart pet wearables.

Under the partnership, Petriage will integrate real-time pet health data from its symptom analysis tracker into Smart Tracking Technologies' Link Smart Pet Wearable device. Link Users can access the symptom analysis tool and, for a nominal additional monthly fee, gain unlimited access to Petriage Live, a premium 24/7 veterinary Nurse Helpline. Petriage is hoping to beta test the wearables application this year.

About Petriage

Petriage is a B2B pet health technology company that brings fully integrated telehealth services to veterinary practices and their clients. Designed by a vet specifically for veterinarians, its platform provides a unique user-friendly way for vets to communicate with clients and deliver care to pets remotely, including a proprietary patented teletriage app in which pet parents are provided a recommendation in real-time about the need and urgency to seek medical care for their pets. Learn more at petriage.com.

