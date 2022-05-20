JVM Realty Corp. Acquires The Vue Luxury Apartment Community near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty Corp., a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today it has acquired The Vue, a 219-unit luxury apartment community in Overland Park, 15 miles south of Kansas City.

JVM Realty Logo (PRNewsfoto/JVM Realty) (PRNewswire)

"Overland Park has been recognized as one of the top markets for jobs as well as one of the top five best places to live in America," said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM Realty Corp. "We are thrilled to add The Vue to our growing portfolio of luxury Midwest multifamily properties. With abundant features and amenities and walkable access to downtown's trendy boutiques and restaurants, we think this property will be a popular rental option for the foreseeable future."

Located at 7201 W. 80th Street, The Vue features 219 luxury apartment homes averaging 936 square feet. The one- and two-bedroom homes offer high-end features such as stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwood floors, a full-sized washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony. Completed in 2018, the six-story property has 7,300 square feet of ground floor retail that is leased or under contract and an attached five-level parking garage.

Residents enjoy a host of community amenities including a resort-style saltwater pool with a sundeck, a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with a full-service kitchen and game room, a covered outdoor bar and lounge, and a pet spa. The walkable, tree-lined streets of downtown Overland Park provide residents with unmatched access to an eclectic mix of shops, services and delicious dining options.

The property is situated near Interstates 35, 435, 635, and Highway 69, providing convenient access to major employers as well as award-winning healthcare options at AdventHealth and Children's Mercy Hospital.

With this latest acquisition, JVM Realty now owns and manages eight apartment communities in the Kansas City metro and 20 communities throughout the Midwest.

About JVM Realty Corp.

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.4 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

