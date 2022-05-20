Dallas Lawyers Pledge Free Defense of Local Hospitals, Health Care Providers, and Texas Parents in Criminal Cases Involving Gender-Affirming Care

Aldous\Walker, Stephen Malouf ready to provide $1 million in legal services

DALLAS, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers in Dallas are pledging up to $1 million in free legal services for certain institutions, doctors and parents if the state charges them with a crime for providing or receiving gender-affirming care involving transgender youth.

The offer applies to the following:

Children's Medical Center at Dallas

University of Texas Southwestern Medical School

Officers, employees and doctors at those institutions, as well as any parents seeking care there.

Attorneys Charla Aldous of Aldous\Walker and Stephen Malouf of Malouf & Nockels say they are responding to repeated threats of criminal prosecution made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In February, the attorney general issued an opinion that providing gender-affirming care to youth may constitute child abuse, and the state used the opinion as a basis to open investigations of families that allowed transgender children to receive puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

The attorney general's opinion has since been discredited by scientists and doctors familiar with this type of medical care. And last week, the Supreme Court of Texas ruled Gov. Abbott and AG Paxton had no authority to direct the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to start such investigations. But the court also lifted a stay on the investigations, which are now going forward.

"We are hearing that the state is threatening doctors, hospitals and families with criminal prosecution for simply doing their jobs or caring for their child," says Ms. Aldous. "Steve and I want those parents and doctors to know that if it happens, we will step in and defend them free of charge. Parents who need this care for their children should have a right to it, and the state should not stand in the way. Period."

Ms. Aldous and her law partner Brent Walker, along with Mr. Malouf, already are providing pro bono representation for Dr. Ximena Lopez, the founder of Dallas' GENECIS clinic which, prior to its shutdown last year, was the largest provider of gender-affirming care in the southwest. Aldous, Walker, and Malouf have not received any financial support or funds related to their representation from any person or interest group and have made clear that they are pursuing this matter solely to help children in need.

Last week, the attorneys succeeded in securing a temporary restraining order allowing Dr. Lopez and others to continue such care. A hearing on a temporary injunction is scheduled for May 26.

