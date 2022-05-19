Versapay Appoints Chief People Officer to Support Rapid Growth and People-First Culture

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable, announced today the appointment of Orit Kendal as its Chief People Officer.

As a member of the executive team, Orit will lead the company's HR organization, guiding its people operations team as Versapay continues to grow its organization and collaborative remote-friendly culture. Orit will help build a world-class infrastructure and capability of the people operations organization, architect superior talent acquisition and retention methodologies, develop organizational design and effectiveness, and harness the power behind the notable company culture.

"As Versapay continues to expand our global footprint, embrace remote work and grow our team, our priority is to foster an exceptional workplace culture that enables our people to do the best work of their careers," said Craig O'Neill, CEO of Versapay. "We are excited to bring Orit on board to help us do this at scale."

Orit Kendal has extensive experience in human resources, with 15 years of experience in senior leadership in Fortune 500 companies and high-growth software organizations. Prior to Versapay, Orit served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at LiveAction, an award-winning enterprise network monitoring and management company. Previously, she held human resources leadership positions at SmartLinx, a SaaS company focused on workforce management solutions, and Accenture. She led HR and business functions in areas including talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, and people and operations management.

"I am energized to join the Versapay team and share my passion for employee experience, which defines what makes a great place to work," said Orit Kendal. "Versapay is a fast-growing company on the cusp of something big, and I am eager to grow our leaders and VEEPs (Versapay's Empowered Enabled People), who are passionate about creating seamless AR and payment experiences for buyers and sellers."

About Versapay

Versapay is the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR). The Versapay Collaborative AR Network is the first solution that empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Versapay's AR automation solutions and next-generation B2B payments network makes billing and payments easier for enterprises, increasing efficiencies, accelerating cash flow, and dramatically improving the customer experience. Versapay has offices in Toronto, Atlanta, London, Amsterdam, and Sydney, and is owned by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based technology investment firm. Learn more at versapay.com. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay.

