TYT ANNOUNCES 20-YEAR ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN & CELEBRATION

Over last 20 Years, TYT has outlasted digital challenges and shaped progressive politics

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Young Turks (TYT), the largest online progressive news show in the world, announced today plans for its 20th Anniversary campaign, bringing together progressive thought leaders, influencers, media and more.

TYT Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Young Turks) (PRNewswire)

Founded by Cenk Uygur and Ben Mankiewicz, TYT's 20th Anniversary campaign celebrates the network's impact on the progressive movement over two decades while engaging fans to continue impacting positive change in American politics.

Since launching as a radio show in Uygur's cramped living room, TYT has grown into a multi-platform network reaching 21 million followers and 20 billion views across its channels.The flagship news show, The Young Turks, hosted by Uygur and Ana Kasparian was one of the earliest daily video show on YouTube, the network has consistently pioneered online news, providing the burgeoning progressive movement an important voice.

"It's a minor miracle to have survived for 20 years in digital media," said Uygur. "We're the longest running daily show in internet history. We were able to survive because while everyone else was serving insiders, we were the only ones serving outsiders. It turns out there's a lot more of us than people realized. Our competition is a graveyard. And yet here we are, still standing. In the next 20 years, we plan to become the number one news network in the country. As usual, this will seem impossible now, but inevitable later."

TYT has led the charge on progressive politics for the past 20 years, becoming the Home of Progressives across the country. TYT was the first national network to cover Bernie Sanders before the 2016 election and it hosted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the network 34 times before mainstream media covered her campaign.

Ana Kasparian, host and executive producer of TYT shared in the excitement of the 20th anniversary, "TYT has been the most amazing journey of my life. I'm so proud of our team and what we've accomplished in the past 20 years. We've tirelessly fought for progressive values with the TYT army and our work together has resulted in massive gains for the movement. We have evolved tremendously and will continue to be innovative in the way we cover and deliver the news in the way young audiences want. I love being part of the TYT family and I am excited to see what we do in the next 20 years."

Blending news and activism, TYT has encouraged its audience to support higher wages, fight for Medicare for All, support the Green New Deal, advocate for access to higher education, and work towards ending corruption. They were one of the first outlets to cover the story of Christine Blasey Ford and the first national outlet to cover the Trayvon Martin story. TYT has always been ahead of the mainstream narrative on driving progressive change.

"Congratulations to Cenk and the team at TYT on their 20th anniversary and for helping to move progressivism into the mainstream while picking up over 20 billion views," said filmmaker Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Don't Look Up, Succession, Winning Time), "We need outlets like TYT, their honest reporting and holding those in power accountable is more important than ever."

As part of its 20th anniversary, TYT launched its Canvass 2022 Get Out The Vote campaign leading up to the midterm elections in November. TYT will provide resources to their audience to help amplify progressive candidates across the country. They want to encourage their viewers to get involved, whether digitally, in-person volunteer canvass events, or donating to progressive candidates. TYT was the first to cover AOC, Jamaal Bowman, and Cori Bush - they know that their audience can help progressive candidates win races. TYT will also hold a celebration at YouTube Space LA on May 25 to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

For more information, please visit TYT.com/Impacts

About The Young Turks

TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.

Most recently TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence. Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey was recognized as the fastest growing TV news show by the Hicks Evaluation group. Additionally, Dr. Richey was most recently awarded with the Global Icon Award by the Black Media Honors and was recognized with an award by the White House for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy.

Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media 2021. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot's 20 Women of YouTube list. The Young Turks was recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series and Channel, won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the 2018 Shorty Awards and the Webby People's Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety's FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter's Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).

TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks with Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, The Damage Report with John Iadarola, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey, and more.

TYT's 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, TCL and more.

TYT is also available as a podcast on the Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.

To learn more about The Young Turks, visit www.tyt.com or follow @TYT on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

