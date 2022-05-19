TenHats Partners with Veristor to Deliver Microsoft 365 Managed Backup-as-a-Service Solution

Leveraging Veristor's Managed Microsoft 365 BaaS Offering, TenHats Offers Compliant Data Protection for Microsoft 365 Environments

ATLANTA and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, and TenHats, a Knoxville-based managed IT service provider, today announced that TenHats will leverage Veristor's managed Microsoft 365 backup-as-a-service (M365BaaS) offering to deliver compliant data protection and business continuity for its regional customers. Through the partner relationship, TenHats will resell the Veristor service as an addition to their suite of managed IT services.

"With more than 50 million subscribers, Microsoft 365 is among the most popular business productivity software suite in use today but backing up and protecting the data created and managed in Microsoft 365 can be a challenge," said Sam Kemp, Manager of Cloud and Infrastructure Services, TenHats. "Veristor has established a robust managed data protection solution for Microsoft 365 users that ensures the compliant backup of data and applications so users can remain productive, and businesses can ensure availability. We are pleased to be adding their M365BaaS solution to our portfolio of managed services offerings."

"Like Veristor, TenHats has a strong reputation for its customer service and personal-approach to delivering IT solutions," said James Little, Director, Managed Services Operations, Veristor. "They have built a superior set of managed services solutions that extends their expertise as the Knoxville region's first carrier-neutral colocation data center. They are an ideal partner for Veristor as we continue to expand our managed services relationships to deliver managed data protection services to more and more businesses that need to ensure compliance and continuity."

The Veristor-managed Microsoft 365 Backup-as-a-Service solution delivers end-to-end data protection for the Microsoft productivity environment to ensure that it remains productive, secure, compliant and protected 24/7. Benefits of the service include customization services, specialized compliance optimizations, data protection and managed backup security.

Under this partnership, the Veristor MS365BaaS solution will be made available to TenHats customers as an optional component of their managed services agreement. The compliant MS365BaaS solution is available from TenHats now. For more information, please visit www.tenhats.com.

About TenHats

With centuries of IT experience on its team, TenHats is a Knoxville, Tenn.-based IT services provider that serves any business – from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. A one-stop enterprise IT firm, TenHats was also the region's first carrier-neutral colocation data center. Learn more at tenhats.com.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

Veristor, which recently announced a merger with Anexinet, is a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions that helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

