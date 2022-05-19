Rooter Hero expands its HVAC market with the acquisition of Los Angeles area home service company

The plumbing and HVAC company's purchase of Velavi Heating & Cooling in Norwalk, California will enlarge its arsenal of locations offering heating and cooling services

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, announced today it has purchased Velavi Heating & Cooling, Inc., a home services company in Norwalk, California, in an effort to expand its HVAC offerings into the greater Los Angeles area.

The expansion will allow Rooter Hero to offer heating, ventilation and air conditioning services to Los Angeles residents in addition to the plumbing repair, installation & drain cleaning services the company currently provides.

In 2019, Rooter Hero purchased four locations in the Phoenix area, allowing the plumbing company to enter into the HVAC market. The company expanded again in 2021 with the purchase of Allied Aire Service, Inc. in San Jose to provide HVAC services in the California Bay area.

"Rooter Hero has been known for our exceptional plumbing and drain services for more than a decade," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "With the success of our Phoenix and San Jose locations, moving into more HVAC markets has been a priority for us. The Velavi purchase allows us the ability to offer this service to the people of Los Angeles."

Akhoian said Velavi has built an excellent reputation in Los Angeles since its inception in 2017. He said Rooter Hero will continue to use the Velavi name for several months before transitioning the company under the greater Rooter Hero umbrella.

Velavi's co-founder, Jose Veliz, will remain with the company as the installation manager for the Norwalk Rooter Hero location.

"Joining the Rooter Hero team will allow Velavi to have access to the tools of a large organization while allowing me to continue to help run the business," Veliz said. "We're excited about joining the Rooter Hero family. By using their established administrative infrastructure, we will be able to better recruit and maintain the best talent and provide our customers with the latest HVAC technology."

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing experience, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in nine service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

