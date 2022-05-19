Pedego Owner Uses Platform to Give Back; Opens Pedego E-Bike Store in Atlanta With Philanthropic Commitment

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Atlanta, is independently owned and operated by Kathy Woirol and offers a full range of e-bike sales, rentals, services, and accessories. Pedego Electric Bikes is an award-winning electric bike company with sixteen unique models and over 200 brick and mortar stores.

Kathy Woirol was ready for a change and wanted to invest in something that would help her and the Atlanta community live a healthy lifestyle. Woirol found the perfect opportunity within Pedego to become a business owner, an entrepreneur and establish space in Atlanta, all in one. Since opening her store in 2021, she began to integrate herself and her Pedego store into the community.

Pedego has found great success in their non-franchise retail model over the past 13 years, and continues to hit the throttle on opening physical stores. By offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to become independent store owners, Pedego separates its success from the rest and is set to open over one store a week across North America throughout 2022.

Woirol has served her community by working with the organization Bearings Bike Works, a nonprofit that operates by focusing on four unique development skills programs, which teaches children ages 6-18 how to build and repair bicycles. Kids meet weekly and develop hard skills, soft skills, and character strengths that can impact and make a difference. These children have an opportunity to earn bikes through the program as well.

Since learning about the mission of Bearings Bike Works, Woirol has sought to contribute to their efforts. Specifically, Woirol has helped Bearings Bike Works by donating a Pedego bike to be raffled off at their annual fundraiser. Woirol anticipates increasing her work with Bearings Bike Works and beyond - finding as many outlets as possible to fully integrate herself into the Atlanta community.

"When I moved to Atlanta, I was ready to put down roots, and for me, a big part of that was to find opportunities to engage in the community," said Kathy Woirol, owner of Pedego Atlanta. "While getting up to speed on the biking market in Atlanta, I came across Bearings Bike Works and it seemed like a perfect fit! I love that they focus on kids, provide a safe place to hang out after school and best of all, empower kids to learn, build and earn a bike of their own. We've partnered on several events now, and I look forward to a continued relationship with Bearings. I hope one day to hire a Bearings "graduate" to work at Pedego Atlanta!"

Pedego Electric Bikes, Headquartered in Orange County, California, has built a brand on a complete line of class-leading electric bikes, from cruisers to fat tire trail bikes, an industry leading 5-year warranty and a network of locally-owned dealers available for customization and regular on-site servicing.

Pedego has a unique and ubiquitous culture about business leadership in addition to the massive community they have cultivated. This is what it takes to not only sustain, but to thrive. "Everything electric is just hot," says Don DiCostanzo, CEO of Pedego. "We are a lifestyle brand contributing to economic growth and entrepreneur opportunities. Whether it be a fun family activity, a serious sport, to reach personal health goals or improve the quality of life, e-biking is an activity that most anyone can enjoy - no matter the ability."

Pedego Atlanta is close to many trails and is located on the Atlanta BeltLine, which is a 22-mile rails to trail system around the core of the city. The city also offers many paths and safe city biking lanes.

About Pedego Atlanta

Pedego Atlanta is located at 414 Bill Kennedy Way SE Suite 101, Atlanta, GA 30316, and offers e-bikes for rental and purchase, as well as bike mechanic service and professional assembly to suit all Pedego e-biking needs. Their business hours are 10am-7pm Sunday through Saturday. To learn more about Pedego's full-range lineup of electric bikes and try one for free, contact kat@pedegoatlanta.com or call (404) 975-3915.

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

Founded in 2008, Pedego® is the leading brand of electric bikes in North America. Pedego is famous for premium quality, five-star local service, and an industry leading five year warranty. A complete line of 19 electric bike models are available at over 200 locally-owned Pedego stores that offer sales, rentals, tours, accessories, and service. Visit www.pedego.com to find a store and try a Pedego.

