Kyndryl and NetApp Announce Alliance to Fast-track Cloud Transition and Transformation for Customers

Partners to Focus on Extracting Insights and Enabling Innovation from Unstructured Data

NEW YORK and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced a global alliance to help customers transform their businesses by unlocking insights from data stored on premises, in the cloud and edge computing environments.

Under the alliance, Kyndryl and NetApp will collaborate to help customers across industries enhance and improve their ability to manage and extract business value from an avalanche of unstructured data including text-based documents, photos, audio and video files, IoT sensors and other sources.

Specifically, the partners will align Kyndryl's IT infrastructure and managed services expertise with NetApp's strong leadership with the top public clouds along with its edge-to-core-to-cloud scalability to create new solutions that enable companies to access, analyze and derive insights from data that sits across multiple platforms and multiple clouds.

"We're pleased to announce our strategic relationship with NetApp to help customers solve some of their most pressing data and IT challenges," said Elly Keinan, Group President, Kyndryl. "The combination of our respective expertise and technology leadership will enable companies in all industries to transition more and more of their critical applications to the cloud, while driving valuable insights from their unstructured data across IT modernization."

The companies will combine their respective expertise, based on over 15 years of collaborating to provide best-of-breed solutions, to develop innovative solutions that help customers more efficiently and effectively manage, analyze and optimize their data to inform and drive important business decisions.

"Increasingly the ability to manage and analyze large amounts of unstructured data in concert with traditional structured data is a key enabler of data-driven business transformation. NetApp's strategic partnership with Kyndryl enables joint delivery of critical data infrastructure services that will accelerate future innovation and business impact for customers and fast track cloud adoption," said George Kurian, CEO, NetApp. "This momentum and collective success within key industries made it clear it was time to elevate our relationship with Kyndryl and work together on solutions that address similar challenges in other data-centric market segments."

Kyndryl and NetApp also intend to co-design advanced storage infrastructure-as-a-service solutions to provide customers greater flexibility, versatility and value from the use of unstructured information and help companies derive business value from their data.

To help companies to better organize, manage and reap insights through enhanced data management, Kyndryl and NetApp will collaborate on new hybrid cloud solutions and services tailored and tuned to address industry-specific challenges, such as:

Automotive and manufacturing – fast-track processes and better understand customer preferences

Financial services – enhance customer satisfaction and deliver more targeted offerings

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl' s nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on-premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

