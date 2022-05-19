CellCarta expands it proteomics portfolio with the acquisition of next-generation immuno-MRM assays from Precision Assays

This acquisition solidifies CellCarta's leadership position in proteomics services with a unique combination of validated set of reagents and multiplex assays, including pathway specific off-the-shelf panels, allowing for clinical protein quantification covering a comprehensive range of immuno-oncology targets.

MONTREAL, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CellCarta, a leading global provider of precision medicine laboratory services, announced today the acquisition of the commercial rights to the antibody panels and assays from Precision Assays, a leader in next-generation targeted proteomics testing solutions. A spin-off from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center ("Fred Hutch"), Precision Assays develops and deploys high-end multiplex quantitative immuno-MRM mass spectrophotometry-based assays for its pharmaceutical and biotech industry clients.

The acquisition from Precision Assays of its large spectrum of targeted mass spectrometry assays characterized according to the National Cancer Institute's Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) Tier 2 guidelines greatly expands CellCarta's capabilities in off-the-shelf multiplex protein quantification offerings ready for deployment in immuno-oncology clinical and pre-clinical studies. "Precision Assays' large portfolio of robust assays characterized according to CPTAC guidelines and its established proof of concept data will enable CellCarta to confidently support its clients' exploratory studies and therapeutic development strategies, offering them key solutions to address important clinical challenges and move their immuno-oncology programs forward. Given CellCarta's expertise in protein quantitation, these immuno-MRM panels can further be validated to support secondary and primary clinical endpoints" said Lorella Di Donato, Chief Operating Officer of CellCarta, Immunology and Proteomics Divisions. Acquiring Precision Assays' portfolio of validated assays strengthens CellCarta's growth strategy to become the leading provider of precision medicine services and will allow the organization to extend proteomics services from discovery to clinical settings.

Based on technology licensed from Fred Hutch, Precision Assays' platform is uniquely positioned to fully capture the unique advantages of multiplex protein quantification using targeted mass spectrometry. Founder Dr. Amanda Paulovich, a professor in the Clinical Research Division at Fred Hutch who holds the Aven Foundation Endowed Chair, is an internationally recognized pioneer in targeted mass spectrometry and a clinically trained oncologist. Dr. Paulovich has set best-in-class standards to support precision medicine studies in cancer-specific protein expression analysis in a variety of matrices from FFPE cancer tissue biopsies to clinical serum-based samples. Precision Assays is one of the few CROs to offer large and immuno-oncology relevant multiplex off-the-shelf panels and is at the forefront of targeted-mass spec proteomics-based research.

"As a global CRO with expertise in targeted mass spectrometry and specializing in biomarker testing to support precision medicine, CellCarta is an ideal partner to deploy and industrialize our platform to support discovery, translational and clinical research, especially in precision medicine and immuno-oncology", Paulovich said.

About CellCarta

CellCarta is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics and genomics, as well as related specimen collection and logistics services, CellCarta supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. The company operates globally with 11 facilities located in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China.

About Precision Assays

Precision Assays, LLC is a company based on technology licensed from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. The company provides quantitative protein assays to biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners.

