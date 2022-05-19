ALLEGIANT REPORTS APRIL 2022 TRAFFIC

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for April 2022.
Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison
April 2022
April 2019
Change
Passengers
1,515,579
1,268,298
19.5%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,403,617
1,154,056
21.6%
Available seat miles (000)
1,646,286
1,425,278
15.5%
Load factor
85.3%
81.0%
4.3pts
Departures
10,349
9,305
11.2%
Average stage length (miles)
901
895
0.7%
Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison
April 2022
April 2019
Change
Passengers
1,525,921
1,281,143
19.1%
Available seat miles (000)
1,677,606
1,471,005
14.0%
Departures
10,594
9,653
9.7%
Average stage length (miles)
898
891
0.8%
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
April 2022
April 2021
Change
Passengers
1,515,579
1,009,460
50.1%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,403,617
904,249
55.2%
Available seat miles (000)
1,646,286
1,417,235
16.2%
Load factor
85.3%
63.8%
21.5pts
Departures
10,349
9,408
10.0%
Average stage length (miles)
901
868
3.8%
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
April 2022
April 2021
Change
Passengers
1,525,921
1,016,688
50.1%
Available seat miles (000)
1,677,606
1,447,376
15.9%
Departures
10,594
9,663
9.6%
Average stage length (miles)
898
863
4.1%
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
April 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$4.15
