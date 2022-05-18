With Notable New Honors from G2 and TrustRadius, RollWorks Continues to Prove There is No One-Size-Fits-All Approach to ABM Success

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , continues to lead category market innovation and build on its momentum as a trusted partner for companies looking to accelerate revenue growth with ABM. After hitting a significant milestone with HubSpot, and launching partnerships with Drift and G2 to strengthen its platform capabilities, the company announced it has received 2022 Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius in the ABM and Ad Serving & Retargeting categories.

RollWorks also received 15 leader awards in the G2 Spring Grid® Report and was named an Account-Based Leader for the seventh consecutive quarter and a Momentum Leader for the sixth consecutive quarter in G2's 2022 Winter Report.

TrustRadius

RollWorks received 2022 Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius in both the ABM and Ad Serving & Retargeting categories. Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B's industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. TrustRadius uses a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring to determine TopRated winners.

With a trScore of 7.9 out of 10, RollWorks is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in the ABM software category. Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on TrustRadius:

"RollWorks also helps us with attribution of the marketing campaigns that are critical to driving performance throughout the funnel. We've had better insights and reporting than ever before." - CMO

"RollWorks is far superior when it comes to its ABM advertising platform. The user-friendliness of it and the hyper-advanced reporting for playbooks is fantastic." - Digital Marketing Manager

G2

RollWorks averages 4.4 out of 5 stars in user reviews and has been consistently named a Leader by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services. Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on G2:

Marketing Director "Rollworks account insights and audience segmentation helps us see who is engaging, on what topics, and where they are in our journey stage. We are able to easily track our target account lists and target with the appropriate ads." -

Marketing Manager "The platform is really easy to navigate, setting up campaigns is quick, the interface walks you through everything step by step. What I really appreciate is the journey funnel view...This is really helpful in knowing when to hand off a marketing lead to our SDR team." -

In the G2 2022 Spring Grid Report, RollWorks received 15 leader awards across Account-based Advertising, Cross-Channel Advertising, Display Advertising, Marketing Account Intelligence, Market Intelligence, Retargeting, and Social Media Advertising categories. G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly, and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are "rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

RollWorks was also included in G2's Winter 2022 Report as an Account-Based Platform leader for the seventh consecutive quarter, a Momentum leader for the sixth consecutive quarter, and Highest User Adoption. The company received nine additional badges, including Easiest to Use Small Business and Highest User Adoption Mid-Market.

To learn more about RollWorks can help you streamline your own ABM operations and drive more revenue, visit www.rollworks.com.

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

