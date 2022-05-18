Marco's Pizza® Promotes Ideal Pizza Pairings for Your Zodiac Sign While Mercury is in Retrograde

Pizza brand teams with astrologer Lisa Stardust to help keep negative energy at bay and offers 20% off menu-priced pizzas using code RETRO*

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza is here to fulfil everyone's obsession with the stars – and pizza! To embrace the inevitable occurrence of Mercury in Retrograde and combat any uninvited energy, Marco's Pizza and professional astrologer Lisa Stardust teamed up to get pizza lovers' lives back in delicious order.

As Mercury slows down from May 10 to June 3 and potentially causes miscommunications or disagreements across people's lives – there's one thing we can all agree on: that pizza can bring positive vibes to every situation, regardless of your astrological sign. To ease the tension and help consumers keep calm, Lisa Stardust curated a guide of the best Marco's menu recommendations for each astrological sign during retrograde.

Timed to Mercury in Retrograde (May 10 – June 3), Marco's wants to make it a little easier on your budget by offering 20% off menu-price pizzas* ordered online or through the app using promo code RETRO.

Here are the pizza pairings that are written in the stars:

Aries: Everything with spice

Aries have to be the best at everything that they do — including ordering and creating the perfect pizza. However, during Mercury retrograde, they'll be unsure about their topping choices. Therefore, a Build-Your-Own pizza is the best option as they will try to incorporate every topping on the menu with a dash of spice for their desirous nature, don't forget to add some Old World Pepperoni® for extra flavor!

Taurus: Sausage

Although Taurus prefers a simple sausage pizza, they will relish in adding spices themselves to their food to make it extra flavorful enough for their Venusian level with hot pepper flakes and garlic to spice up the sausage. And because Tauruses are stubborn and like to do things their way, one would also benefit from ordering Marco's crustless pizza bowl, taking their uniqueness to new heights.

Gemini: Pineapple and ham

The twin star is known to prefer two juxtaposing and dualistic flavors that harmonize together (salty and sweet). In true Gemini form, they won't just need one topping on their pizza — but should select two that blend together on one's palate even though they do not seem as though they would.

Cancer: Classic pizza

There is nothing that nostalgic Cancer likes more than a meal that proves to be a sentimental journey through time. Unlike the other zodiac signs, Cancer should opt for a cheese pizza to indulge their ultimate comfort food and remind them of their youthful folly with every bite — especially during Mercury retrograde.

Leo: All Meat Pizza

The lion is known to be ravenous for all sorts of foods — especially meat to sink their teeth into. A Leo is in for a treat with Marco's All Meat Pizza topped with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage and bacon. This pizza will be sure to help Leo with their insatiable taste and thirst for a hearty meal that fills them up. Hopefully, they'll have some leftovers for tomorrow.

Virgo: Plain with garlic and red sauce on the side

Yes, Virgos can be picky eaters. However, if they create a simple Marco's Build-Your-Own pizza with white sauce as a base and both garlic and red sauces on the side, then they won't have to experiment with new toppings and they can enjoy the simplicity of their not so basic pristine pizza that they can relish in. To make it even more effortless, Marco's CheezyBread will also please a Virgos simplistic palate.

Libra: White sauce with Garden veggies

Libras are known to be a little bit fancier and more sophisticated than most of the other zodiac signs, which means that they will require a pizza that is a prim and proper meal — without the risk of getting red sauce on their lovely designer clothes or well-manicured hands. A Marco's Build-Your-Own pizza with white sauce and garden veggies is the perfect option!

Scorpio: Jalapeño and pepperoni

Scorpios are known to have a passionate personality, which is why their topping choices should dictate their feisty temperament. A robust and spicy jalapeño with pepperoni is the exact energy that the scorpion gives out to others when they want to protect themselves — even though they're a water sign. If jalapenos bring too much heat, Scorpios can also opt for Marco's signature Pepperoni Magnifico™, which comes topped with both pepperoni and Old World Pepperoni® for some added zest.

Sagittarius: Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and peppers

Sagittarius is known to be the partier of the zodiac, which means that they'll need a pizza that will help them not only recover from excess but to savor while they're living their best lives at celebrations. Therefore, a combo of select veggies, pepperoni and sausage with cheese are essential – Marco's Deluxe pizza has just that.

Capricorn: Mushroom and olive

Capricorns prefer classic types of toppings. But, they also don't like to go overboard with the fixings and stay in the familiar lane of their palate. This means that the sea-goat will find solace in lush and tasty mushrooms and olives to make their pizza look and taste sophisticated.

Aquarius: White sauce with bacon, onions, feta and sliced tomatoes

Being that Aquarians march to the beat of their own drum, they'll prefer toppings that include any unique flavors and hasn't been done 1 million times before. Perhaps Marco's White Cheezy Pizza, a white pizza with bacon, onions, sliced tomatoes, and feta will give Aquarius the originality they crave when it comes to pizza toppings.

Pisces: Five Cheeses

Although Pisces are known for their imagination, they don't like foods that are outside the realm of traditional fare. Therefore, the wildest that these fishies will go during Mercury retrograde will be to add an assortment of cheeses on their pizzas to not veer from what they like, Marco's Big Cheese pizza is the perfect option for Pisces!

For more information about Marco's Pizza and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

*Offer valid May 10 – June 3 for pizzas ordered online or through the app only. Prices and participation may vary.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is America's Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian quality pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,000 stores in 33 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas.

