GID Selected as Platinum Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance announced today that GID has been selected as a 2022 Green Lease Leader at the Platinum Level. GID was one of nine companies to be recognized at the highest level for green leasing efforts in its multifamily division.

Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders sets national standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings.

GID has long been a champion of sustainability, building a partnership with residents to maximize the success of the company's ESG efforts. The company not only utilizes green technology, like LED lightbulbs and Smart Thermostats, but it also includes standards for residents to reduce their carbon footprint and offers support in helping communities achieve those standards.

"Our ESG efforts are rooted in the ways that we can benefit people," says Phil Carmody, Vice President and Head of ESG at GID. "Our vision of creating sustainable communities relies not only on data and technology, but more importantly on the engagement that we create with our residents and commercial tenants. We could not achieve our goals without their collaboration and partnership."

This year's Green Lease Leaders represent 47 real estate companies with portfolios totaling nearly 2 billion square feet and comprise a diverse range of buildings from large and small commercial offices to industrial buildings to data centers. Altogether, Green Lease Leaders manage more than 5 billion square feet of commercial and government space across North America, representing a huge potential for growth in green leases.

GID is a privately-held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022. The current portfolio includes over 46,000 residential units, more than 20 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

