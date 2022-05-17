tab32 Hires 135th Employee, Opens East Coast HQ

Cloud pioneer builds out people and resources to accelerate transformation of dental industry

ROCKLIN, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32, the dental industry's #1 complete cloud-based technology platform, today announced the hiring of its 135th employee – a landmark that coincides with the opening of the company's new East Coast headquarters in downtown Miami. Capping a banner year that saw a series of key executive hires, high-profile DSO customer wins, and 3X year-on-year growth, these achievements position tab32 to accelerate its mission to transform the dental industry.

Facing surging demand, tab32 has expanded its leadership team significantly in recent months, adding marketing veteran Melissa LuVisi as Chief Strategy Officer, health-tech leader Daniel Masvidal as SVP of Operations, and demand-generation expert Erik Martinez as VP of Marketing. Other key hires have included the appointment of dental industry veterans Erin Norris, Jim Smit, and Paul Blocchi as Directors of Strategic Accounts, tasked with overseeing the rapid adoption of tab32's game-changing cloud-tech solution by dental service organizations (DSOs) across the country; the appointment of operations specialist Lisa A. Britt-Yarns as Director of Implementations and veteran corporate trainer Sonoma McDonald as Senior Manager for training and operations.

With tailored cloud connectivity and data interoperability capabilities, tab32 offers both a comprehensive PMS solution and AI-powered business intelligence to help individual practices and multi-practice DSOs to streamline operations and coordinate patient care. With high-profile DSOs such as Specialty Dental Brands and Lightwave now deploying its platform across scores of dental offices from coast to coast, tab32 is building out the nationwide resources and talent needed to support clients across all key areas, from sales and marketing to IT and support.

To spearhead tab32's expansion, Daniel Masvidal and Erik Martinez have taken the helm at tab32's new East Coast headquarters in Miami, where they have tripled headcount in just 3 months. The pair are now aggressively recruiting operational talent to bring tab32's technologies to hundreds of dental practices east of the Mississippi.

"From our new strategic vantage-point in Miami, tab32 is serving clients across the country, and driving the national transformation of the dental industry," said Masvidal. "As Florida's tech epicenter, Miami is the perfect place for us to plant our flag as we bring our cloud-tech revolution to a broader audience."

"Over the past 12 months, tab32 has dramatically grown its footprint, and brought its game-changing cloud tech to hundreds of dental practices all across the country," said Kiltesh Patel, tab32 CEO. "Now we're investing in our own growth, by building out the executive team, operational talent, and national infrastructure we need to support our clients and keep on driving transformative change for the dental industry."

About tab32

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. DSOs have used tab32 platforms to track 13 million appointments, 9 million patients, and 100 million radiology x-rays, along with 15 million annual patient engagement messaging.

With billions of dollars of annual production revenues managed on the platform, tab32 is developed from the ground up, leveraging modern cloud architecture and design needs for scalability using Google GCP.

The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

