Ortek's Electronic Cavity Detection Device Receives 20th Global Patent

Ortek-ECD® Now Patented in Brazil

Without Using Radiation, The FDA-Cleared ECD Can Detect Small Cavities Often Missed by X-Rays

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortek Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in developing and commercializing novel oral care technologies, today announced that the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent covering the Ortek-ECD®, a revolutionary electronic cavity detection device that can detect tooth decay often missed by X-rays.

Without using radiation, the revolutionary Ortek-ECD helps detect early tooth decay often before X-rays. (PRNewswire)

With the addition of this newly issued patent in Brazil, the ECD is now covered by 20 issued patents in major global markets with patents now issued in: the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China (People's Republic), Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Tooth decay is the world's most common chronic disease and affects an estimated 2.3 billion people worldwide. The majority of cavities occur in the back teeth (molars and premolars). Without using radiation, the ECD painlessly measures the electrical conductance of enamel on these vulnerable sites and can immediately detect the earliest signs of tooth decay that X-rays

often miss. The ECD is cleared by the FDA and is in use by hundreds of dentists in the U.S.

"This is another important milestone for Ortek as we expand the international patent portfolio for the ECD," said Ortek President Mitchell Goldberg. "Early detection of any disease is critically important, and the ECD allows dental professionals to catch tooth decay at a very early stage which helps patients avoid the pain, damage and costs associated with more advanced cavities."

The breakthrough ECD technology was developed and tested at Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine. Ortek has entered into an exclusive worldwide license to the ECD patents with The Research Foundation for The State University of New York.

About Ortek

Ortek Therapeutics, Inc. is a global leader in developing and commercializing cutting-edge oral care technologies. For more information on the company, visit ortekinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ortek Therapeutics, Inc.