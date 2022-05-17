New Truckstop.com Survey Reveals Challenges and Opportunities in the Freight Transportation Industry

Data shows more than half of carriers (51%) are considering a job change in the next half year to 12 months

BOISE, Idaho, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Transportation Week taking place May 15-21, which is meant to educate the public about freight transportation issues, Truckstop.com took a pulse on what carriers are experiencing, revealing significant challenges and opportunities in the transportation industry.

According to a survey conducted by Truckstop.com, carriers are currently faced with many challenges on the road, so much so that, according to Truckstop.com survey findings, over half (51%) of carriers polled are looking to change jobs in the next six to 12 months even though 32% of respondents are making 50% to 74% more money.

"The freight transportation industry is cyclical, which means innovating ahead of the impending ups and downs is paramount to ensuring our customers have the tools they need to navigate the industry's cycles and ensure steady cash flow." said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop.com. "The Truckstop.com suite of solutions helps carriers simplify their day by reducing tedious tasks because every second counts in this industry."

For carriers to remain successful in today's climate, they need access to easy-to-use solutions that keep their businesses moving, from getting fair rates to getting paid faster (69% of respondents say factoring is an efficient way to get paid). Truckstop.com equips carriers with the tools they need to help save time, make more money, and run their business on their terms.

Additional survey findings show that most carriers surveyed (96%) believe improvements made possible with the infrastructure bill will positively impact the freight transportation industry, the most impactful believed to be:

Improved conditions on interstates, highways and roads – 35%

Better traffic flow that reduces congestion and improves delivery times – 32%

Increase in new drivers under apprentice program – 28%

The Truckstop Go™ mobile app and Rate Insights keep carriers informed through end-to-end functionality and artificial intelligence. With industry ebbs and flows, including a fluctuating spot market and industry improvements brought on by the infrastructure bill, intuitive functionality, and innovative technology are crucial elements to keep carriers competitive and profitable.

For more information about how Truckstop.com is empowering the freight community, visit https://truckstop.com .

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com .

Methodology

Survey carried out, on behalf of Truckstop.com, by Censuswide. 504 U.S. truck drivers (aged 21+) that are carriers (an individual or company that does shipping and handling of cargo loads) surveyed between 02.24.2022 – 02.28.2022. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

