Moose Toys Gets Collectibles Call from Universal Brand Development; Signs Global Licensing Agreement for DreamWorks Animation's Trolls

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry and expert in the collectible category, has entered a multi-year global partnership with Universal Brand Development for DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster Trolls franchise. Under the agreement, the toymaker will develop a range of collectible figures to arrive at retail in Fall 2023, to support the highly anticipated release of the newest Trolls movie to theaters on Nov. 17, 2023. In addition to creating the official Trolls collectibles for the movie, the agreement allows for cross-collaboration with originals brands from Moose.

"Universal Brand Development tapping us to create collectibles for the Trolls franchise is an extraordinary opportunity," said Menal McGrath, vice president global licensing, Moose Toys. "We cannot wait to infuse our Moose magic into movie collectibles and to bring the vibrant, colorful, diverse and inclusive Trolls into several of our key original brands."

Moose has built a reputation for its hyper-creative collectibles and for delivering a depth within each of its brands that keeps the narrative fresh and ever-expanding. As the popularity grew for its original brands, licensing became the next logical step for the toymaker. The licensing agreement with Universal Brand Development will include an expansive line of Trolls collectible figures highlighting new characters introduced in the new film, plus evergreen movie favorites like Poppy and Branch. The line will feature a deep variety of colors, finishes and hair and range of products that will be supported by a robust marketing campaign.

"Moose is an incredible partner with a keen understanding of what makes the Trolls franchise so beloved by fans. Throughout the process, they demonstrated a clear and creative vision for not only our movie-inspired collectibles, but some truly innovative thinking about how to infuse Trolls into their popular brands," said Joe Lawandus, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Toys, Hardlines and Publishing, Universal Brand Development. "Extending the Trolls narrative beyond the film and collaborating with Moose is a tremendous value-add. We could not be more delighted about this new partnership."

The addition of DreamWorks Animation's Trolls expands Moose's licensed portfolio, which already includes Bluey, Octonauts and Strawberry Shortcake.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

About DreamWorks Animation's Trolls

Trolls is one of the most beloved global entertainment brands of today. With award-winning music, heartwarming humor and stories and characters that champion diversity, inclusion and kindness, the franchise includes feature films — 2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and a dynamic cast of actors and musical artists — as well as two original TV series, digital content, videos games and more. Vibrant and groundbreaking in its design, Trolls has inspired live-entertainment touring shows, Universal Studios Parks' attractions across the globe—as well as high-fashion collaborations, toys, lifestyle collections and more. An all-new Trolls film hits theaters in November 2023.

About UNIVERSAL BRAND DEVELOPMENT

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of NBCUniversal's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products and Games and Digital Platforms based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com.

