Meridian Bioscience Launches Lyo-Ready™ Saliva-Specific Isothermal Amplification Master Mixes for Direct Detection of DNA & RNA in Point of Care Diagnostic Assays

CINCINNATI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the continued expansion of its isothermal amplification product line with the launch of two new innovative master mixes, Lyo-Ready™ Direct DNA LAMP Saliva Mix and Lyo-Ready™ Direct RNA/DNA LAMP Saliva Mix. The usage of isothermal amplification, such as loop-mediated amplification (LAMP), is increasing globally. The most significant increases are seen in the point of care (POC) molecular diagnostics market and driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. The constant arrival of new COVID variants has resulted in a public demand for diagnostic assays that offer short sample-to-result time, high sensitivity, lower cost, and widespread accessibility.

Lyo-Ready™ Direct DNA LAMP Saliva Mix and Lyo-Ready™ Direct RNA/DNA LAMP Saliva Mix are the first commercially available isothermal mixes designed explicitly for saliva and sputum samples and are compatible with lyophilization. Meridian's new master mixes combine the benefits of high inhibitor tolerance with fast isothermal amplification to enable ultra-sensitive detection directly from saliva or sputum. The mixes are uniquely designed for extraction-free amplification making them ideal for POC diagnostics. They are compatible with lyophilization to create ambient-temperature stable molecular diagnostic assays, providing significant cost savings and environmental benefits in shipment and storage.

"Isothermal amplification methods such as LAMP are increasingly used in molecular diagnostics due to their compatibility with point-of-care devices and fast time to results. Our newest saliva-specific isothermal mixes are unique in the market and outperform other commercially available master mixes with faster time to results and significantly better amplification in terms of sensitivity and specificity. We are confident they will quickly become market-leading solutions for diagnostic assay developers," commented Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D. Executive Vice President – Life Science. "Saliva is an important diagnostic specimen for a broad range of applications for detecting bacterial or viral infections, including respiratory infections such as COVID-19, and STDs such as HIV and herpes. Our new master mixes can help diagnostic companies develop high-performing assays efficiently with lower costs to the bottom line and the environment."

Meridian is committed to supplying novel solutions to the diagnostic industry to simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. To learn more about Meridian's innovative reagents, visit https://www.meridianbioscience.com/lifescience/products/molecular-reagents/ or contact Paul.Marr@meridianlifescience.com.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

