Fireblocks Launches Web3 Engine and Enterprise Developer Tools

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks (www.fireblocks.com), the award-winning digital asset and crypto technology provider, announced today the launch of a new, dedicated Web3 Engine with a suite of tools for developers to build DeFi, GameFi and NFT products and services. Fireblocks has also unlocked secure access to the world of decentralized applications, exchanges, NFT marketplaces and more, for alternative asset managers and capital markets participants.

"Web3 is the future and we've already entered a new era of the Internet," said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. "In order for this ecosystem to continue to grow, the community is tasked with solving a very critical problem: security. As we already provide a secure platform and a suite of development tools for businesses to build digital assets and crypto businesses, unlocking access to Web3 was an important next step. Now, with a fully tailored experience for connecting to Web3, we aim to accelerate the launch of a new wave of super apps."

In order to interact with Web3 applications, users have to connect to these websites via a crypto wallet. Any mismanagement of private keys will create a security risk that could put billions of dollars of user or investor funds at risk. As the emerging sector becomes a more appealing target for hackers, Fireblocks is enabling the next generation of Web3 companies like Animoca, Stardust, MoonPay, Xternity Games, Griffin Gaming, Wirex, Celsius and Utopian Labs with the ability to provide the highest level of protection against human error and malicious attacks by hackers.

For gaming studios, NFT services, and financial institutions planning to build the next generation of products using Web3 technologies, Fireblocks provides the most comprehensive and secure suite of Web3 solutions. Fireblocks' new Web3 Engine allows developers to easily build dApps on top of Fireblocks' tech stack or securely access the full range of existing web3 applications.

"What I love most about Fireblocks is how you can use it as a building block and create your own innovations on top of it. Without Fireblocks' blockchain security and key management in the background, we couldn't call ourselves an enterprise-grade NFT platform," says Kevin Lehtiniitty, Co-founder, Chief Product Officer & Chief Technology Officer, Fortress Blockchain Technologies.

The new Fireblocks' Web3 Engine includes:

Web3 custody technology for powering the creation and direct custody of millions of end-user wallets

Connectivity across 35+ blockchain networks like OpenSea, Rarible, Uniswap, Aave Arc, dYdX and secure access to top dApps directly from the Fireblocks console

A tokenization engine to manage the full lifecycle for whitelisting, minting, burning, and token transfers, including NFT and gaming assets from top blockchains with EVM and non-EVM compatibilities

Rest API and SDKs to access all of Fireblocks' features via an easy to use code library with detailed documentation

Treasury management for secure storage, transfer and yield opportunities

Advanced policy control to Web3 access and transactions to set amount limits for transfers for any smart contracts to better manage risk

To learn more about Fireblocks' Web3 engine and the suite of tools available for developers, visit https://www.fireblocks.com/web3.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,200 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $2.5 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

