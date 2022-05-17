BEKO LAUNCHES THE WORLD'S FIRST DISHWASHERS THAT CLEAN THE ENTIRE WASHTUB USING LESS WATER AND ENERGY

Beko's CornerIntense®-equipped dishwashers that made waves at KBIS available starting May 18, 2022, National No Dirty Dishes Day, at preferred home and kitchen appliance dealers nationwide

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko Home Appliances, the U.S. subsidiary of Arçelik, one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers, has set a May 18, National No Dirty Dishes Day, launch date for its groundbreaking new line of dishwashers that clean dishes, pots and pans more completely, and in a revolutionary new way, using a fraction of the water and energy.

Beko launches the world's first dishwashers that clean the entire washtub using less water and energy. Beko's CornerIntense-equipped dishwasher that made waves at KBIS available starting May 18, 2022, National No Dirty Dishes Day, at preferred home and kitchen appliance dealers nationwide. (PRNewswire)

Making waves when they were introduced at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the eight new Beko dishwashers are the first to offer CornerIntense®, a proprietary technology that replaces the conventional circular-motion spray arm with a rectangular-motion arm to disperse water and detergent to every part of the washtub, including the hard-to-reach corners, using 50% less water and 25% less electricity.

Beko has combined CornerIntense with DeepWashÔ, SelfDry™ and an EverClean Filter™ as part of its mission to leverage technology to take dishwasher performance to a whole new level. Available in bar-handle, pocket-handle and panel-ready designs, the new dishwashers form the centerpiece of the Beko Healthy Kitchen, the brand's best-in-class collection of people, partnerships and products that further the idea of the kitchen as the center of health, wellness and sustainability in the home.

"We're thrilled to give Americans a new, more effective, and far more sustainable way to wash their dishes," said Salih "Sazi" Bugay, Beko vice president of product management. "

Starting May 18, the following eight models will be available at preferred home and kitchen appliance dealers nationwide, and will be supported by a consumer rebate of up to $100 for every new Beko dishwasher sold May 23-Sept 5, 2022.

Series 36:

Beko DUT36520X – Stainless Steel

Beko DUT36522W – White

Series 38:

Beko DDT38532X – Bar Handle

Beko DDT38532XIH – Pocket Handle

Beko DDT38532 – Panel Ready

Series 39:

Beko DDT39434X - Bar Handle

Beko DDT39434XIH - Pocket Handle

Beko DIT39434 - Panel Ready

All eight new dishwashers are also equipped with Silent Tech™, which suppresses operating noise to an industry-lowest, whisper-like level of 39 dBA and includes a LED light indicator on the base of the unit to indicate operation; a Sanitization feature that reaches higher water temperature; and an ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient rating, meaning each model conserves water and energy while exceeding the EPA's stringent cleanability index. Series 38 and 39 models also feature full interior illumination, and Series 39 dishwashers add IonGuard™, an ionizer that removes foul odors without the use of harmful chemicals.

Beko's commitment to design and operating convenience is also evident in the full-size 3rd rack with 3-position adjustable rack, an all-stainless-steel interior and a choice between bar-handle, pocket-handle and panel-ready configurations on all models. All Beko dishwashers are covered by Beko's 2-year warranty.

The $100 rebate is available May 23 to Sept. 5, 2022, on models DIT39434, DDT39434X, DDT39434XIH, DIT38532, DDT38532X and DDT38532XIH, while a $50 rebate applies to models DUT36522X and DUT36522W.

For more information on Beko's new dishwasher line, including the rebate, go to https://www.beko.com/us-en/new-dishwashers.

About Beko U.S.

Beko U.S., Inc., part of the Arçelik family, is the American subsidiary of the leading freestanding appliance brand in Europe, with a presence in more than 400 million homes in more than 140 countries. Committed to the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko specializes in cooking, cooling and cleaning products that empower homeowners to live healthier, more sustainable lives. The brand has received numerous accolades for protecting the environment including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s highest honor for energy efficiency each of the past six years, including four consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Awards, and a Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award in the Smart Sustainable Home Appliance category. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en. Media are encouraged to visit the Beko pressroom currently located at beko.com/us-en/kbis/#press.

