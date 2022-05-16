Hunt Heroes Foundation Announces $50,000 In Scholarship Grants Awarded to Military Dependents

Eighteen Recipients Selected to Receive Grant Toward Undergraduate Education Costs

EL PASO, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Heroes Foundation (HHF), the non-profit organization founded by Hunt Military Communities (HMC), is pleased to announce the winners of its fourth annual Hunt Heroes Foundation Scholarship for dependents of active duty military members. This year, HMC committed $50,000 to give to deserving students who are seeking ongoing educational opportunities. Each of the 18 recipients will receive a grant award, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, to help alleviate the burden of continuing education costs.

"We are excited to recognize the outstanding achievements of these young men and women," said Brian Stann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hunt Military Communities and Chairman of the Board for Hunt Heroes Foundation. "We are privileged to serve our military families and thrilled to increase our contribution to their educational dreams in 2022. We wish those awarded grants the very best as they begin their next chapter!"

The winners of this year's scholarships include:

Taylor Garcia, Silverdale, WA

Central Kitsap High School

Attending University of Connecticut , Business Management

Maryann Castro, Silverdale, WA

Nile C. Kinnick High School

Attending University of San Diego , Mechanical Engineering

Mitchel Matella, Rockville, MD

Oceanside High School

Attending Villanova University , Mechanical Engineering

Kate Stouffer, Dover, DE

Home Schooled

Attending Penn State University Park , Meteorology & Atmospheric Science

Jordan Palmer, Columbia, SC

Charles J. Colgan High School

Attending Howard University

Maxim Ionov, Kailua, HI

La Jardin Academy

Attending University of Washington , Biological Engineering

Alisha Saenz, Moody, AL

Leeds High School

Attending Arizona State University , Family and Human Development

Julianna Dine, APO-AE

Chattahoochee County High School

Attending Georgia Southern University , Health Science

Jackson Harris, Corner, AL

Corner High School

Attending Auburn University , Business with a minor in Finance

Megan Rodriguez, St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine , High School

Attending the University of Central Florida , Music Education with a concentration in Elementary Music

Garrett Campbell, Washington

James Madison High School

Attending Virginia Tech , Business Information & Technology

Hannah Suh, Hampton, VA

Rocky Bayou Christian School

Attending University of California, Los Angeles , Neuroscience

Avery Blackwell, Millington, TN

Laurel Springs School

Attending University of North Florida , General Chemistry

Brianna Cooley, Montgomery, AL

Parkway High School

Attending the University of Alabama Birmingham , Healthcare Management with a minor in Data Analytics

Victoria Orie, Virginia Beach, VA

Cape Henry Collegiate School VA

Attending High Point University , NC, Exercise Science

Jason Dine, Fort Benning, GA

Chattahoochee County High School

Attending Columbus State University , Cyber Security

Tiana Jordan Fontejon, Niceville, FL

Niceville High School

Attending Georgia Institute of Technology , Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Material Sciences

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their commitment to community involvement, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, and work experience. Candidates did not have to be a resident of an HMC community to apply for a scholarship.

For more information on the Hunt Heroes Foundation, or to donate, go to huntheroesfoundation.org.

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners, and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest privatized military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our Pillars: excellence, accountability, customer commitment, integrity, continuous improvement, and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

