CVS Health, Walmart & Members Of Convenient Care Association To Discuss Operations & Partnership Strategies At The 2022 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovations Institute

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from the Convenient Care Association and members, including Bellin Health FastCare, CVS Health, Health In Motion, Kroger Health, and Walmart Care Clinics will present live, " How Retail Medicine Innovation Practices Are Informing Partnership Opportunities ," in conjunction with The OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute which runs from June 14 to June 16, 2022, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Louisiana.

The plenary panel will provide strategic insight into developing organizational operations and partnerships with retail health companies for growth in the 'next normal.' The panel will feature:

Nate Bronstein , Chief Clinical Officer, Convenient Care Association

Tine Hansen-Turton , Executive Administrator, Convenient Care Association

Michael Clark , Director of Government Relations, Convenient Care Association

Angela Patterson , Vice President & Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, CVS Health, CVS Minute Clinics

Marc Watkins , M.D., Chief Medical Officer, The Kroger Co. and Kroger Health

Monica Rhymes Senior Manager of Learning and Development For Health and Wellness, Walmart Care Clinics

Brian Slusser , CEO, Health In Motion

Retail health care services continue to innovate, grow, and expand, appealing to consumers' desire for convenient, high-quality services at lower costs. In less than a decade, this industry segments has grown to include more than 3,000 clinics in retail pharmacies, big box retailers, and larger supermarket chains with pharmacies. Operating in 44 states and Washington, D.C., these facilities provide more than 50 million patient visits annually under the care of nurse practitioners and physician assistants. As retail services converge with new players in the marketplace, such as managed care and large hospital systems, they also look to grow new innovative partnerships within the community.

During the one-hour discussion led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate and Executive Editor, Management Newsletter, Joseph P. Naughton-Travers, EdM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. CT, executive teams of provider organizations will:

Meet the leadership of this continuously disruptive industry.

Understand the role of this growing segment moving forward, including the role of organic and inorganic partnerships as key to their success.

Gain a preview of in-the-pipeline program innovations from national health plan executives.

Learn how payers and providers can better partner to deliver next generation care.

Moderator Joseph P. Naughton-Travers, EdM brings more than 30 years of experience in the health and human service field. In this tenure with OPEN MINDS since 1998, Mr. Naughton-Travers has served as a senior advisor on client initiatives, served as editor of OPEN MINDS publications, and is the author of many groundbreaking articles and presentations.

This session is one of over twenty offered as part of the three-day institute which also includes The 2022 OPEN MINDS I/DD Executive Summit , The 2022 OPEN MINDS Mergers, Acquisitions & Affiliation Summit and two Executive Seminars. The focus of the institute is on moving innovation to action and sustainable strategies for organizations serving consumers with complex conditions in the "next normal." For more information and to register for this exclusive institute, visit https://strategy.openminds.com/ .

Registration cost is included in Elite-level subscriptions to the OPEN MINDS Circle market intelligence service. For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the Executive Education & Events team, at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com .

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

