International Day of Families 2022: XCMG's Environmentally-Friendly, Compact, and Lightweight Construction Equipment Creates Livable Urban Communities

XUZHOU, China, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In urban areas, XCMG (SHE: 000425)'s compact, lightweight, and environmentally friendly construction equipment facilitates efficient and environmentally friendly urbanization. In order to create and support energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly urban infrastructure, the construction equipment used to build such infrastructure likewise has to be energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly, and also has to be tailored for use in small and narrow urban spaces.

"Whether it is low-carbon or zero-carbon infrastructure, it is important to integrate buildings, energy, and transportation. In the pursuit of an environmentally-friendly construction process, the use of low-carbon and zero-carbon equipment plays a crucial supporting role," said Lu Chuan, President of XCMG.

XCMG's equipment has been used in a variety of urban community construction projects, including in cities such as New York City and Paris, helping to build residential areas, public transport infrastructure, and high-rise buildings. Among the highlights of XCMG's product catalog are its crawler cranes - model XGC400-I, which successfully completed the hoisting of prefabricated buildings in Singapore within a short construction period. It only took 2 days to get ready for the construction with superior adaptability, flexibility and load capacity compared with other products.

On 8 April 2022, Euromecamat, the French proxy for XCMG, sold a new flagship XE27E mini excavator to the French municipality of Saint-Flour-de-Mercoire. The excavator, which is known for its fast response, accurate controls, and safety and comfort considerations, will be used for municipal renovation and road repair.

Aside from the XE27E, more than 300 full-range custom excavators weighing between 1.5 tons and 49 tons are headed for the United States to help with local infrastructure construction. In Louisville, Kentucky, the XE35U is known for its dexterous nature and compact body, making it appropriate for cities and small spaces. The powerful and efficient XE35U also minimizes fuel consumption, generating more returns for customers.

The equipment used in urban construction is not only utilized in the area of construction, but may also appear as common transportation equipment. For example, they may be used in the form of sprinklers, fire trucks, road cleaning vehicles, oil tankers, mixer trucks, dump trucks, or even regular trucks carrying goods and livestock. XCMG's heavy-duty trucks have reported record-breaking sales volumes, and the delivery of a new batch of products in China has recently been completed.

