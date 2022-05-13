NICO Secures New Patent Approvals Supporting Neurosurgical Brain Access Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device innovator NICO Corporation continues steady growth of its patent portfolio with the issuance of two new key patents this week supporting its surgical access system and the system's assembly and method of use in minimally invasive neurosurgery. NICO currently holds over 250 issued or pending patents, with 60 focusing solely on safe and repeatable non-disruptive access through eloquent areas of the brain with NICO BrainPath®, efficient removal of tumors and clots down a small corridor using the NICO Myriad®, and collection and biological preservation of tumor tissue in the operating room with the Automated Preservation System®.

NICO Corporation is a medical device maker located in Indianapolis that is dedicated to developing technology for the field of corridor surgery, including cranial, ENT, spinal and otolaryngology, where access to the surgical site is limited. Its technology and products are designed to progress corridor surgery by creating instruments that allow for access through smaller openings and resection of soft tissue abnormalities. (PRNewsFoto/NICO Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Two new patents issued to NICO for its surgical access system, the system's assembly and method for use in brain surgery

"Protecting our intellectual property has always been a top priority for NICO," said Jim Pearson, president and CEO of NICO Corporation. "Our technologies comprise an integrated systems approach to brain surgery that is creating new realities for neurosurgeons. The published evidence associated with our technologies suggest improved surgical outcomes, giving patients new-found hope."

Pearson added that these two new patent approvals related to safe access to all regions of the brain are key to protecting the company's unique and revolutionary intellectual property. "We take IP protection of our innovative technologies very seriously and are proud of our proactive approach to protecting the technical advantages our tools offer neurosurgeons and healthcare providers."

NICO technologies have been featured in more than 170 peer-reviewed published papers with over 550 unique authors from major academic centers. The company is also the sponsor of ENRICH, a 300-patient $10 million randomized controlled clinical trial that seeks to compare outcomes between minimally invasive early surgical intervention of intracerebral hemorrhage clot removal exclusively using NICO technologies and the current medical management standard of care.

NICO Corporation is the first company to have developed and patented technologies to create an entirely new minimally invasive surgical market in neurosurgery that offers less invasive and less disruptive brain surgery for subcortical and skull base lesions, including hemorrhagic stroke – the most costly, deadly and debilitating form of stroke with no surgical solution to date. It is an evidence- and outcomes-based company dedicated to enabling new surgical options for brain abnormalities (some of which might have previously been inoperable) and the ability to create access for direct delivery of novel therapeutics and for the emerging world of brain implants.

