MongoDB, Inc. to Host Investor Session at MongoDB World 2022

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading modern, general purpose database platform, today announced that it will host an investor session at MongoDB World 2022, its annual user conference. The day will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 7th with MongoDB World keynote presentations from Dev Ittycheria, MongoDB's President & CEO, and Sahir Azam, MongoDB's Chief Product Officer. The investor session, hosted by MongoDB's executive team, will follow from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in attending in-person in New York City should contact Investor Relations at ir@mongodb.com . Both the keynote presentations and the investor session will be webcast live and the replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations website ( https://investors.mongodb.com ). Investors attending virtually are encouraged to register in advance of June 7, 2022 via the link on the Investor Relations site under the "events" tab.

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 33,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 240 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

