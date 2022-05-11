United Justice Coalition to Host First-Of-Its-Kind Social Justice Summit Aimed at Combating Injustice, Unifying Communities & Leveraging Support for Organizations Across the Country

The Convention, Free and Open To The Public, Will Take Place at Center415 in New York City on July 23 and Convene Today's Leading Social Justice Activists, Entertainers, Entrepreneurs, Experts, Organizations and More

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United Justice Coalition (UJC) announced that it will host a first-of-its-kind, social justice summit at Center415 in New York City on July 23 that will convene the country's leading activists, entertainers, attorneys, entrepreneurs, professors, experts, media personalities, organizations and more together to discuss combating social and racial injustice.

United Justice Coalition Logo (PRNewswire)

United Justice Coalition to Host First-Of-Its-Kind Social Justice Summit in New York City on July 23

The UJC is a think-tank of experts from different industries that informally came together in 2019 to share resources, information, ideas and support in an attempt to align on strategic ways to address systemic injustice across America. Over the years, they have worked together behind-the-scenes to amplify critical issues, develop and advance bipartisan legislation, regulations and policies and leverage support for on-the-ground organizations across the country.

Now, they are joining forces to launch this inaugural summit to bring increased awareness and analysis to critical topics such as criminal justice reform, mental wellness, public safety, etc.

UJC's founding advisory board members include Team ROC (the philanthropic division of Roc Nation), Charlamagne tha God, attorney Ben Crump, Dream Corps founder Van Jones, Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory, Michael Eric Dyson, Marcia Dyson, Gayle King, attorney Angela Rye, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners Robert F. Smith, Until Freedom co-founder Mysonne, The Ladies of Hope Ministries founder and CEO Topeka K. Sam, attorney S. Lee Merritt, NFL Players Association Assistant Executive Director of External Affairs George Atallah, Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, ABFE CEO Susan Taylor Batten, Fair Trials Global CEO Norman Reimer, NACDL Executive Director Lisa Wayne, NACDL Director of Law Enforcement Accountability Julie Ciccolini, Deputy Mayor for Equity, Health and Human Services at City of Baltimore Faith Leach, REFORM Alliance Chief of Staff and Gathering for Justice CEO Carmen Perez, REFORM Alliance Chief Advocacy Officer Jessica Jackson, attorney Alex Spiro, Innocence Project Co-founder Barry Scheck, Innocence Project Director of Policy Rebecca Brown, McKinsey & Company's executive Shelley Stewart III, attorney Jordan Siev, LAVA Media CEO and founding board member, Innocence Project Jason Flom, attorney Joshua Dubin, media executive KC Fox, attorney Cynthia Conti-Cook, attorney Whitney Tymas, attorney Jonathan S. Abady and attorney Bradley Bridge.

The coalition is also made up of family members whose loved ones were tragically shot and killed by police officers, including Danroy Henry Sr. and Angella Henry (parents of DJ Henry and founders of DJ Henry Dream Fund), Michelle Kenney (mother of Antwon Rose II and founder of Antwon Rose II Foundation), Allisa Findley (sister of Botham Jean and president of Botham Jean Foundation) and Tiffany Crutcher (sister of Terence Crutcher and executive director of Terence Crutcher Foundation).

"The United Justice Coalition started as an informal meeting of the minds, but it has quickly evolved into a more purposeful initiative to create change in our communities," Team ROC and UJC founding member Dania Diaz said. "Our goal for this summit is to spark discussion and collaboration and take a solution-oriented approach to reforming America's antiquated policies. At the end of the day, we are all bonded by one common goal – to eradicate injustice."

In the coming weeks, the coalition will announce guest speakers and organizations that will participate in the panel discussions, networking opportunities and keynote sessions. The UJC event will also be open to the public.

If you're interested in learning more about the UJC and the forthcoming summit, please visit https://www.unitedjusticecoalition.com/ujc-summit .

About the United Justice Coalition

The United Justice Coalition (UJC) is a charitable organization that works across disciplines to raise awareness around key social justice issues and the need for criminal justice reform. The group is made up of an esteemed array of expert advisors that come together to strategically share resources, information and ideas to address systemic injustice across America and unify communities. The UJC is committed to amplifying critical issues, leveraging support for on-the-ground advocacy and social justice organizations and advancing just legislation and policies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Team ROC; United Justice Coalition