GPA Midstream Is Clearing the Air With New Campaign

TULSA, Okla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPA Midstream Association and GPSA Midstream Suppliers are opening up a larger conversation to address questions and misconceptions around energy production and delivery by launching the associations' first digital advocacy and public education campaign. The associations and their members are engaging in an open dialogue as they navigate the evolving future of energy and create solutions that build a thriving future for everyone.

GPA Midstream and GPSA have launched the new Let's Clear the Air campaign to help support the energy transition as nearly 60,000 midstream professionals work tirelessly to provide reliable energy, counteract climate change and strengthen our country's economy.

"This is a chance to bring everyone together. We want to hear from people across industries, innovation hubs, interest groups and political lines," said Joel Moxley, President and CEO of GPA Midstream and GPSA. "We all have a voice and a story to tell. This campaign is our way of opening up a conversation and addressing your questions and concerns about the future of energy."

The campaign website takes the reader on a journey through the reasons behind opening up this conversation with videos and interactive data visuals, and addresses head-on some of the questions that are asked about this industry every day. You have an opportunity to submit your own questions, send stories of what you or your company do to "clear the air," sign the pledge and even nominate heroes of the cause.

"The natural gas industry has much to offer when it comes to meeting our country's shared climate goals and driving a clean energy future," said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO of Williams, a GPA Midstream member. "Public awareness efforts like 'Let's Clear the Air' foster an environment for constructive dialogue and general education that is critical to our collective success."

GPA Midstream and GPSA members are essential to powering the American economy and fueling a remarkable quality of life by providing energy security, economic benefits and cleaner energy solutions every day.

"Amidst a global energy transition, the natural gas industry continues to play a critical role in dually addressing increasing energy demands and clean energy goals, both here in the United States and abroad," said Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and CEO of DCP Midstream, a GPA Midstream member. "Important dialogue and education focused efforts like GPA Midstream's 'Let's Clear the Air' campaign are critical steps to better understanding and addressing community, customer, producer, and consumer expectations while also helping ensure the decisions we collectively make today are the right decisions for a thriving and vibrant future."

To learn more and to join the conversation, visit letscleartheairnow.org.

GPA Midstream Association has served the U.S. energy industry since 1921 and represents corporate members engaged in a wide variety of services that move vital energy products such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, and crude oil from production areas to markets across the United States. The association's mission is to responsibly serve and represent the midstream energy industry with collaborative expertise, safety and advocacy through its member companies and staff, focused on sustainability, to the benefit of all. For more information, visit GPAMidstream.org.

GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated association representing companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.

