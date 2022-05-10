Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Record Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

NEWPORT, R.I., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

 1st Quarter Highlights

  • Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. was $20.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $5.9 million for the same period of 2021.
  • Diluted net income per share was $0.45 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to diluted net income per share of $0.13 for the same period of 2021.
  • Pangaea's TCE rates were $26,472 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $16,524 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $31.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $12.1 million for the same period of 2021.
  • At the end of the quarter, Pangaea had $69.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share, to be paid on June 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of June 1, 2022.

Mark Filanowski, Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, commented:

"Improving dry bulk market fundamentals resulted in another strong quarter to start 2022 for Pangaea. We were well positioned entering the year after the timely expansion of our fleet in 2021, and an early winter ice season seeing greater demand. We aim to extract as much value out of this market as possible and we remain opportunistic in our approach. With the larger owned fleet, and values of older tonnage continuing to appreciate, we announced the sale of the 1999-built Bulk Pangaea for $8.8 million, with the sale expected to close in June. For the first quarter, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $31.3 million and net income of $20.2 million. We achieved TCE rates of $26,472 per day which was a 17% premium over the prevailing market for the quarter.

In response to sanctions against Russia, we have replaced the technical ship managers on our ice class fleet, and we refocused some commercial efforts from the Baltic Sea to the Pacific and North Atlantic basins as new trade routes developed in response. What geopolitical events and macro-economic factors have in store for future shipping markets is up for debate, but we remain ready to adjust our business model to capitalize on new opportunities from these disruptions, as always. With parts of our owned fleet dedicated to long term industrial contract business, our ships well balanced around the globe and our chartered-in fleet on short term commitments, we feel we have never been in a stronger position as we turn our attention to our summer Arctic shipping ice season.

We are also focused, more and more, on our ports and terminals businesses, especially in areas of tremendous growth. In Sabine, Texas, we are attracting new breakbulk business in green energy systems, and in Brayton Point, Massachusetts we are focusing on wind energy projects and contracts. We are moving infrastructure commodities to US Gulf ports and terminals, and we are working on projects related to infrastructure commodities with partners in the Northeast United States. The complementary services we offer are gaining appreciation of new and established customers. We have created a separate team within Pangaea to operate this part of our business, and we are pleased to have attracted a seasoned veteran in this part of our industry, Brent Mahana, to help spearhead our efforts with cargo and customers."

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Total revenue was $191.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $125.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The 53% increase in revenues was mainly attributed to the increase in the average TCE rates achieved by our vessels during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Time Charter Equivalent rate (TCE) was $26,472 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to an average of $16,524 per day for the same period in 2021. The average supramax and panamax market index rates for the first quarter of 2022 were $22,637 per day. The Company's achieved TCE rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 outperformed the average of the Baltic panamax and supramax market indexes and exceeded the average market rates by approximately 17% due to its long-term contracts of affreightment ("COAs"), its specialized fleet and its cargo-focused strategy.

Liquidity and Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents were $69.9 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with $56.2 million on December 31, 2021.

On March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had working capital of $92.4 million and $72.2 million, respectively. Net cash provided by operating activities during the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $32.1 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $18.2 million compared to net cash used in investing activities of $5.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the purchase of a Panamax vessel which was delivered in February 2022.

Net cash used in financing activities during the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.1 million compared to net cash used in financing activities of $5.9 million for the same period of 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company received $15.0 million in proceeds from finance leases. The Company repaid $3.4 million of long term debt and $3.8 million of finance leases. The Company also paid $2.3 million of cash dividends.

Subsequent Events

On April 20, 2022, the Company signed a memorandum of agreement to sell the m/v Bulk Pangaea for $8.6 million after brokerage commissions. The Company recorded an impairment charge of $3.0 million, and recorded the carrying amount of the vessel as vessels held for sale in its Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2022.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021

Revenues:




     Voyage revenue

$     176,336,751


$     108,817,411

     Charter revenue

15,425,652


16,155,116

Total revenue

191,762,403


124,972,527

Expenses:




     Voyage expense

65,250,467


47,838,857

     Charter hire expense

77,711,607


53,635,342

     Vessel operating expense

13,187,833


8,495,503

     General and administrative

5,281,388


4,204,898

     Depreciation and amortization

7,301,419


4,419,094

     Loss on impairment of vessels

3,007,809


Total expenses

171,740,523


118,593,694





Income  from operations

20,021,880


6,378,833





Other  income (expense):




     Interest expense, net

(3,371,173)


(1,956,806)

     Income attributable to Non-controlling interest recorded as long-term liability interest expense

(1,840,333)


(270,665)

     Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net

7,500,314


2,022,372

     Other income

137,207


333,458

Total other income, net

2,426,015


128,359





Net income

22,447,895


6,507,192

Income attributable to non-controlling interests

(2,279,930)


(653,021)

Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$       20,167,965


$          5,854,171





Earnings  per common share:




Basic

$                    0.45


$                    0.13

Diluted

$                    0.45


$                    0.13





Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per common share:




Basic

44,388,960


43,971,352

Diluted

45,192,983


44,549,28

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


(unaudited)



Assets




Current assets




     Cash and cash equivalents

$                   69,921,488


$                   56,208,902

     Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $2,687,328 and $1,990,459 at March 31,
     2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

41,365,826


54,259,265

     Bunker inventory

39,208,774


27,147,760

     Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets

47,596,006


46,347,687

     Vessel held for sale

8,575,000


Total current assets

206,667,094


183,963,614





Fixed assets, net

474,297,275


471,912,810

Advances for vessel purchases


1,990,000

Finance lease right of use assets, net

45,877,296


45,195,759

Other non-current Assets

4,017,535


3,961,823

Total assets

$                 730,859,200


$                 707,024,006





Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities




     Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$                   56,525,277


$                   49,154,439

     Related party debt

242,852


242,852

     Deferred revenue

25,898,849


32,205,312

     Current portion of secured long-term debt

15,317,100


15,443,115

     Current portion of finance lease liabilities

16,057,036


14,479,803

     Dividend payable

197,741


213,765

Total current liabilities

114,238,855


111,739,286





Secured long-term debt, net

102,715,922


105,836,797

Finance lease liabilities, net

180,364,245


170,959,553

Long-term liabilities - other

17,147,309


17,806,976





Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or           
outstanding


     Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,991,977 shares
     issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022; 45,617,840 shares issued and outstanding
     at December 31, 2021

4,599


4,562

     Additional paid-in capital

162,074,419


161,534,280

     Retained earnings

103,554,744


85,663,375

Total Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. equity

265,633,762


247,202,217

Non-controlling interests

50,759,107


53,479,177

Total stockholders' equity

316,392,869


300,681,394

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                 730,859,200


$                 707,024,006

 

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 



Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021

Operating activities

Unaudited


Unaudited

Net income

$                  22,447,895


$                    6,507,192

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by  operations:




     Depreciation and amortization expense

7,301,419


4,419,094

     Amortization of deferred financing costs

256,830


163,800

     Amortization of prepaid rent

30,484


28,814

     Unrealized gain on derivative instruments

(7,500,314)


(2,022,372)

     Income from equity method investee

(137,207)


(333,458)

     Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest recorded as other long term liability

1,840,333


270,665

     Provision for doubtful accounts

696,869


176,984

     Loss on impairment of vessels

3,007,809


     Drydocking costs

(1,638,364)


(1,110,694)

     Share-based compensation

827,806


947,552

     Change in operating assets and liabilities:




          Accounts receivable

12,196,570


(278,735)

          Bunker inventory

(12,061,014)


338,272

          Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,255,996


(2,166,945)

          Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

4,843,359


(2,852,717)

          Deferred revenue

(6,306,463)


852,697

Net cash provided by operating activities

32,062,008


4,940,149





Investing activities




Purchase of vessels and vessel improvements

(18,261,685)


(5,467,178)

Purchase of fixed assets and equipment

(67,178)


Contribution to non-consolidated subsidiaries

81,495


Net cash used in investing activities

(18,247,368)


(5,467,178)





Financing activities




Payments of financing fees and issuance costs

(331,317)


(112,333)

Payments of long-term debt

(3,353,207)


(2,973,139)

Proceeds from finance leases

15,000,000


Payments of finance lease obligations

(3,837,280)


(1,729,753)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(5,000,000)


Accrued common stock dividends paid

(2,292,620)


(906,899)

Cash paid for incentive compensation shares relinquished

(287,630)


(129,190)

Net cash used in financing activities

(102,054)


(5,851,314)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 

13,712,586


(6,378,343)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

56,208,902


48,397,216

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                  69,921,488


$                  42,018,873

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended March 31,



2022


2021

Net Transportation and Service Revenue





Gross Profit


$       28,329,468


$       10,615,433

Add:





Vessel Depreciation and Amortization


7,283,028


4,387,392

Net transportation and service revenue


$       35,612,496


$       15,002,825






Adjusted EBITDA





Net Income


22,447,895


6,507,192

     Interest expense, net


5,211,506


2,227,471

     Depreciation and amortization


7,301,419


4,419,094

EBITDA


34,960,820


13,153,757

Non-GAAP Adjustments





     Loss on impairment of vessels


3,007,809


     Share-based compensation


827,806


947,552

     Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net


(7,500,314)


(2,022,372)

Adjusted EBITDA


$       31,296,121


$       12,078,937






Earnings Per Common Share





Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.


$       20,167,965


$         5,854,171






Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic


44,388,960


43,971,352

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted


45,192,983


44,549,286






Earnings per common share - basic


$                  0.45


$                  0.13

Earnings per common share - diluted


$                  0.45


$                  0.13






Adjusted EPS





Net Income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.


$       20,167,965


$         5,854,171

Non-GAAP





     Add: loss on impairment of vessels


3,007,809


     Unrealized gain on derivative instruments


(7,500,314)


(2,022,372)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.


$       15,675,460


$         3,831,799






Weighted average number of common shares - basic


44,388,960


43,971,352

Weighted average number of common shares - diluted


45,192,983


44,549,286






Adjusted EPS - basic


$                  0.35


$                  0.09

Adjusted EPS - diluted


$                  0.35


$                  0.09

INFORMATION ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES. As used herein, "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release discusses non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. This is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in Rule 101 of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures for internal financial and operational decision making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the performance and results of operations of our core business. Our management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of our core business by excluding charges that are not incurred in the normal course of business. Non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal planning and comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance and operational results of our core business.

Gross Profit. Gross profit represents total revenue less net transportation and service revenue and less vessel depreciation and amortization.

Net transportation and service revenue. Net transportation and service revenue represents total revenue less the total direct costs of transportation and services, which includes charter hire, voyage and vessel operating expenses. Net transportation and service revenue is included because it is used by management and certain investors to measure performance by comparison to other logistic service providers. Net transportation and service revenue is not an item recognized by the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other indicator of a company's operating performance required by U.S. GAAP. Pangaea's definition of net transportation and service revenue used here may not be comparable to an operating measure used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, loss on impairment, loss on sale and leaseback of vessels, share-based compensation and other non-operating income and/or expense, if any. Earnings per share represents net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings per share represents net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. plus, when applicable, loss on sale of vessel, loss on sale and leaseback of vessel, loss on impairment of vessel, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, and certain non-recurring charges, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock.

There are limitations related to the use of net revenue versus income from operations, adjusted EBITDA versus income from operations, and adjusted EPS versus EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP. In particular, Pangaea's definition of adjusted EBITDA used here are not comparable to EBITDA.

The table set forth above provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented during the period to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors, as well as other risks that have been included in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.

