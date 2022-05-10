GAMING ARTS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BRIAN CHRISTOPHER SLOTS

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, a leading gaming manufacturer, is pleased to announce its groundbreaking partnership with renowned slot influencer Brian Christopher Slots to create the Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More™ game.

Brian Christopher Slots (PRNewswire)

Gaming Arts is pleased to announce its groundbreaking partnership with renowned slot influencer Brian Christopher Slots.

Having already had great success across North America with its Pop'N Pays™ brand slots, this collaboration takes Gaming Arts products to an entirely new level. This new slot game takes all the fun of Pop'N Pays™ and puts it in a larger format with expanding reels, more pops, more pays, more fun, and now branded with Brian Christopher Slots' one of a kind stamp!

Brian Christopher is the top social media influencer for slot machines and casinos worldwide. He hosts the #1 Slot Channel on Facebook and YouTube, attracting over 5.1 million monthly unique viewers and a loyal following of more than 1.3 million subscribers in the United States and globally.

Debuting at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV in July 2022, Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More™ will be featured on Gaming Arts' beautiful new VertX Grand™ 49" portrait cabinet and will display his likeness, well-known catchphrases, and some of his favorite gaming graphics along with a fully customized and immersive soundtrack. This game promises to bring gaming fun to a whole other level – not only for Brian's superfans, the "Rudies", but for all slot lovers everywhere!

Gaming Arts COO, Jean Venneman commented, "Gaming Arts is delighted to partner with Brian Christopher Slots in the first- ever collaboration of this type. This game is as groundbreaking as it is fun, combining our proven successful brand with the one-of-a-kind influencer, Mr. Brian Christopher. We cannot wait to release it and have our customers' players experience all of the amazing features and surprises it has to offer," Venneman concluded.

Brian Christopher added, "For years, my fans have been begging for a Brian Christopher themed slot machine and I never imagined that day would actually come! We are confident in its success as our followers have watched our videos over 700 Million times, and they travel long distances to join me at our many casino events across the country. Without them even realizing it, they have been letting us know what kinds of features they would like in the game. Pop'N Pays™ has been a favorite of ours so working with Gaming Arts is a natural fit, and one that I know our millions of viewers and fans will love!"

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

About Brian Christopher Slots

Brian Christopher is the leading influencer in the casino gaming world. He publishes daily videos playing slots in casinos and online, showing millions of fans how to have a great time using an entertainment budget. His content excites and educates the most vibrant, deeply engaged, and demographically diverse community of gaming enthusiasts. To learn more, please visit BCSlots.com.

Media Contacts

Gaming Arts

Bree Gonzalez

Marketing Manager

BGonzalez@GamingArts.com

Brian Christopher Slots

Britt Carter

Director, Marketing & Business Relations

Britt@BCSlots.com

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC