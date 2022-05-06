Curaleaf Expands Retail Presence in Florida with Three New Dispensaries

New locations in Bradenton East, Tampa Midtown and Orlando University Expand the Company's Retail Presence to 50 Locations in Florida and 133 Nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open three new dispensaries in Florida over the coming weeks. Curaleaf's latest expansion will increase the Company's retail footprint to 50 dispensaries in the Sunshine State and 133 locations nationwide.

Curaleaf Bradenton East, located at 4227 E SR 64, is an expansive, 5,000-square-foot retail facility that joins Curaleaf Bradenton as the second dispensary in the Central Florida town. The Company will celebrate the location's soft opening on May 6, followed by a grand opening on May 13, featuring on-demand commissioned poetry by Florida "poet-for-hire" Giovanni Cerro of Gios Typos. New and returning patients will also have access to exclusive promotions and double reward points on purchases.

Curaleaf Tampa Midtown, located at 612 Dale Mabry, will become the Company's sixth location in Hillsborough County. The 5,821-square-foot dispensary's soft opening will take place on May 12, pending regulatory approvals, with a grand opening ceremony to follow on May 20. The celebration will feature half-priced products, opportunities to earn double reward points and a live Potcast recording, hosted by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Ian Beckles.

Curaleaf Orlando University, located at 11311 University Blvd near the University of Central Florida, will open by the end of May, pending regulatory approvals. The 3,156 square-foot storefront joins Curaleaf Orlando East and Curaleaf Orlando South as the Company's third location in Orange County, Florida.

With a 21+ population expected to surpass 16 million by 2025 and the potential for an expansive adult-use market, Florida presents continuous growth opportunities for the Company. To meet growing patient demand and preferences, Curaleaf has continued to introduce innovative and tailored products, including Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Nano Bites, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Live Rosin and its breakthrough vape hardware Cliq by Select. The Company's Florida growth strategy has allowed its statewide market share to increase to fifteen percent and laid the groundwork for future developments.

"Through our latest retail locations in Bradenton East, Tampa Midtown and Orlando University, Curaleaf has successfully opened eight new dispensaries across Florida in 2022 so far. We are pleased to provide more convenient experiences for patients across the Sunshine State through our ongoing expansion initiatives and our diverse selection of high-quality cannabis products," said Matt Darin, President of Curaleaf US.

For more information regarding Curaleaf's latest product offerings in Florida, along with openings and hours of operation, please visit www.curaleaf.com/locations/#florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 131 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of three dispensaries in Florida. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

View original content:

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.