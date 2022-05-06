Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Named a Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year from 2019 to 2021

Fan-Favorite Sandwich Chain Recognized for High Levels of Employee Satisfaction

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, the award-winning chain known for their extraordinary sandwiches, has been named a Top Workplace in Nevada in 2021, for the third year running.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (PRNewswire)

The accolade is a huge honor for Capriotti's CEO Ashley Morris because employee satisfaction is the sole factor determining award-winning companies. Conducted by Energage and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, employees across Nevada participated in a survey measuring workplace culture and satisfaction. Results of the survey were tallied and Capriotti's is thrilled to be once again named a top workplace in the state.

"If the past few years have taught us anything, it is that workplace culture and employee engagement are critical to our teams' collective success," said Morris. "We are really purposeful about organizational health, ensuring employees are aligned with Capriotti's company's vision to be the best, are challenged by a high-performance culture and feel that they are valued, and their voices heard. Amid the 'great resignation' we are proud that we have been able to retain and continue to attract so many amazing employees."

Capriotti's was founded in 1976 in Wilmington, Delaware. In 1991, the business began franchising. Today, the company has more than 150 locations in 27 states.

The award comes less than two months before Capriotti's 46th birthday celebration. For Morris, the recognition serves to validate the restaurant company's core values, including passion, family, integrity, profitability, and authenticity. "Capriotti's expanded into a nationwide chain by applying our core values," said Morris. "As we continue to evolve and expand our reach throughout the country, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse, award-winning workforce."

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's famous subs are available at more than 150 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by AOL.com. The group plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked #47 on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List for 2021. For more information, visit capriottis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop