SPRING AND SUMMER HOME SALES YIELD BEST DAYS OF THE YEAR TO SELL A HOME

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of real estate data nationwide for land and property data, today released its annual analysis of the best days of the year to sell a home, which shows that based on home sales over the past 11 years, the months of May, June and July offer seller premiums of 10 percent or more above market value – with the top 15 best days to sell in the month of May alone.

According to the new analysis, sellers who want to wait for the weather to heat up, will receive the hottest seller premiums as well. This analysis of more than 46 million single family home and condo sales between 2011 and 2021 is evidence that Spring and Summer is when people are looking to buy; therefore, if you're looking to sell your home soon, now is the time.

"April showers may bring May flowers, but May brings home sellers the best opportunities to watch their profits grow," said Rick Sharga, executive Vice President of market intelligence at ATTOM. "Homeowners looking to maximize the price premium they can claim on their homes should sell their properties in May, June, and July when buying activity is at its peak."

Best Months to Sell

The analysis also took a more high-level look and showcased how seller premiums faired throughout the year and broke it out by month.

The months realizing the greatest seller premiums were as follows: May (12.6 percent); June (10.7 percent); July (10 percent); April (9.2 percent); March (8.9 percent); September (7.9 percent); February (7.9 percent); August (7.9 percent); December (6.3 percent); January (6.2 percent); November (6.1 percent); and October (5.2 percent).

2011 to 2021 Sales of Single-Family Homes and Condos Month Number of Sales Median Sales Price Median AVM Seller Premium May 4,175,915 $ 208,273 $ 185,000 12.6% June 4,585,313 $ 217,703 $ 196,702 10.7% July 4,503,788 $ 219,900 $ 200,000 10.0% April 3,811,801 $ 202,000 $ 185,000 9.2% March 3,669,316 $ 197,500 $ 181,283 8.9% September 4,061,746 $ 215,000 $ 199,214 7.9% February 2,782,131 $ 188,500 $ 174,666 7.9% August 4,554,002 $ 215,700 $ 200,000 7.9% December 3,754,043 $ 213,564 $ 201,000 6.3% January 2,832,239 $ 187,000 $ 176,040 6.2% November 3,551,796 $ 213,300 $ 201,000 6.1% October 4,089,199 $ 210,375 $ 200,000 5.2%

Methodology

For this analysis ATTOM looked at any calendar days in the last eleven years (2011 to 2021) with at least 10,000 single family home and condo sales. There were 362 days that matched this criteria, with the four exceptions being Jan. 1, July 4, Nov. 11 and Dec. 25. To calculate the premium or discount paid on a given day, ATTOM compared the median sales price for homes with a purchase closing on that day with the median automated valuation model (AVM) for those same homes at the time of sale.

