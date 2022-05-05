One Drop Named Best Personal Health App in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

One Drop combines real-time health data, predictive insights, and a precision health approach to improve clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, today announced that it has been named Best Personal Health App in the 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program, which recognizes outstanding health and medical technology products and companies.

Powered by artificial intelligence and a wealth of real-time data, One Drop supports members on their journey to better health with a personalized support program. Members receive a holistic set of data tracking tools, glucose predictions and health trends, one-on-one coaching, and an interactive learning experience grounded in behavioral science and tailored to their unique needs—delivered digitally through the One Drop app (iOS and Android).

"Since its inception, One Drop has built solutions to counteract the nation's health crisis by ensuring people like me, living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, have unencumbered access to their health data, critical medical supplies, and guidance between doctor's visits," said Jeff Dachis, One Drop CEO and founder. "Thanks to real-time health data and predictive intelligence, One Drop delivers what reactive healthcare and the platforms that digitize it have not: a continuous, personalized care experience that helps people better understand their bodies, make informed decisions, and prevent problems before they happen."

Available in 11 languages worldwide, One Drop integrates with thousands of popular apps and devices, including the One Drop glucose meter, Fitbit, Apple Watch, Withings BPM Connect, and Withings Body smart scale, allowing members to see all their health data in one place. To date, One Drop has amassed over 38 billion longitudinal health data points from approximately 1.5 million members worldwide. One Drop uses its diverse spectrum of data to train the proprietary machine learning algorithms behind its CE-marked eight-hour glucose forecasts , predictive capabilities for people using continuous glucose monitors (CGM), CE-marked blood pressure insights , and long-term outcomes forecasts for diabetes-related biomarkers.

More than 60 peer-reviewed clinical studies, publications, and presentations demonstrate the results and clinical strengths of One Drop's digital health platform , including improved health outcomes (e.g., 1.9% reduction in estimated A1C in three months) and estimated cost savings of up to $2,450 per person per year.

Next, One Drop plans to enter the continuous health sensing market with a proprietary sensor currently in development designed to give members access to real-time health data. This proprietary sensor remains subject to regulatory approval, including approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Pending regulatory approval and commercial adoption, One Drop believes that the integration of its proprietary sensor and existing digital solution should augment proven outcomes and yearly cost savings for members living with diabetes and other chronic conditions.

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company combining continuous diagnostics, predictive analytics and machine learning in an award-winning digital solution to deliver cost-saving outcomes for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health, peak performance, and more fulfilling lives. Bluetooth glucose meter kit, on-demand testing supplies, and other One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS . A sensor with continuous glucose sensing capabilities is in development and subject to regulatory approval.

