Entorno Law Files Lawsuit Against Palladio Beauty Group For Asbestos In Blush and Bronzer Palette

OAKLAND, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Environmental Health Advocates ("EHA"), represented by Entorno Law, filed a lawsuit in Superior Court in Oakland, California against Palladio Beauty Group for selling an eyeshadow palette containing asbestos fibers in violation of California Proposition 65. Plaintiff seeks to remedy Palladio Beauty Group's failure to inform the public of exposure to asbestos, a known carcinogen.

Complaint Against Palladio

EHA alleges Palladio Beauty Group knows its products contain toxic asbestos fibers, yet knowingly and willfully exposes its customers to this known carcinogen. The Complaint alleges Palladio Beauty Group refuses to remove the asbestos from its products, even after receiving a 60-notice alerting them to this public health emergency. The Complaint contains a photograph alleged to show actual asbestos fibers in the product.

The Complaint alleges that Palladio Beauty Group chose to ignore the dangers to their own customers' health, putting profits over customer health and safety. EHA's counsel contends this lawsuit seeks to do what Palladio Beauty Group will not do voluntarily: stop endangering the lives of their own unwitting buyers for economic gain and misrepresenting its products as beneficial to consumers when the products can cause cancer. EHA contends Palladio Beauty Group knows full well that no customers would voluntarily apply asbestos-laced cosmetics to their faces if they knew such a decision could result in a cancer diagnosis.

EHA alleges that asbestos fibers can attach to lung tissue and cause cellular and genetic damage, leading to Mesothelioma, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Laryngeal Cancer. EHA claims that globally, over 90,000 people die from asbestos related diseases each year and, between the years 1999 and 2017, over 27,000 Californians died from asbestos related diseases. Approximately 3,000 Americans are diagnosed with Mesothelioma every year, with asbestos exposure being the root cause of 90% of the cases.

Entorno Law is investigating other manufacturers that also failed to warn or remedy products that contain asbestos fibers.

