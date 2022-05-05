DevonWay Corrective & Preventive Action Software Selected by 3Yankees

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of quality, safety, and asset management software for regulated, high-risk industries, announced today that it was selected by 3Yankees to provide Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) Software.

Following the need to upgrade their spreadsheet- and paper-based processes, 3Yankees selected DevonWay to provide a centralized, integrated solution across multiple sites. The team was impressed with DevonWay's CAPA software reporting capabilities and extensive experience in the nuclear industry.

"Nuclear fuel and waste must be stored and secured in accordance with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) requirements," said Patrick Sheldon, Performance Improvement Manager at 3Yankees. "DevonWay helps us manage these regulatory requirements and ensure compliance to keep our employees and communities safe."

Connecticut Yankee, Maine Yankee, and Yankee Rowe make up the three Yankee companies. They are all former nuclear power plants that are now fully decommissioned with the mandate to safely and securely store spent nuclear fuel and waste produced during plant operations.

"There is no such thing as a net zero future that doesn't include nuclear in the energy mix," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's President & CEO. "3Yankees has proven for decades that we can keep spent nuclear fuel safe so that this vital clean energy source can remain a key part of our energy future, and we're proud to be their software supplier."

DevonWay software for Asset, Work, Quality, and Safety Management enables regulated, high-risk, and complex organizations to operate more efficiently and safely. Available in the cloud or on premise, DevonWay products collect, manage workflows for, analyze, and report on operational data while ensuring compliance to regulations and standards. Combining out-of-the-box production readiness with no-code configurability, DevonWay products meet customers' unique requirements with enterprise-grade security and scalability. For more information, please visit www.devonway.com.

