Continued Growth Spurs Expansion of DCS Nashua Office

NASHUA, N.H., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has completed an expansion of its Nashua, New Hampshire facility. The extended space is designed to support the continued growth of DCS's decade-long presence in the Nashua-area supporting U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army customers.

"DCS is thrilled to build upon our presence in the Nashua area," commented DCS CEO, Jim Benbow. "Our innovative lab and office spaces encourage and facilitate collaboration as we provide ever-evolving software development support to our DoD customers."

The Nashua office buildout modernizes and links existing space and captures the space in-between. A newly constructed large planning area will accommodate collaborative, in-person and virtual product development planning for DCS's multiple agile teams to include the Support Aircraft Agile Efforts. The facility also includes formal and informal collaboration areas and new innovative lab space, as well as café-style work areas for transiting employees and DCS customers.

About DCS

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation.

