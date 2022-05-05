BREAKFAST BUNDLE DEAL FROM NATURAL GROCERS®

Celebrate Mother's Day with free pancakes and more!

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Mother's Day, shoppers in Jonesboro, AR, can stock up on breakfast staples at Natural Grocers®, with a delicious "$5 Breakfast Bundle" deal.

Moms have a special place at Natural Grocers. After all, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S. was co-founded by Margaret Isely – a nurturing, enthusiastic, progressive mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Natural Grocers invites customers to come in and save on ways to pamper moms and celebrate with family.

BUY BACON & EGGS: GET THE PANCAKES FREE

From May 7 – 20, Natural Grocers is offering a scrumptious, affordable Mother's Day breakfast for under $5. Customers can enjoy special pricing on Natural Grocers Brand bacon and Free-Range Eggs, plus a Natural Grocers Brand Pancake and Waffle Mix for free.

Purchase Natural Grocers Brand Hickory Smoked Bacon at $2.99 .

Purchase 1 dozen Free-Range Eggs at $1.99 .

Get a free Natural Grocers Brand Gluten-free Pancake and Waffle Mix (valued at $4.99 ). [i]

ADDITIONAL MOTHER'S DAY DISCOUNTS, GIVEAWAYS & {N}POWER® PERKS

Customers will have the opportunity to save up to 47% off on gifts, groceries, supplements and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk products[ii] through May 21 st.

{N}POWER FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional Mother's Day promotions on groceries and gifts throughout the store, including:

May 6 – 8: {N}power members will receive a FREE Theo® Chocolate Bar [iii] .

May 21 : {N}power members can enjoy discounts on quality ingredients for an affordable brunch with a Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deal. Feed a family of six for under $15 with $16 )[iv]. Through: {N}power members can enjoy discounts on quality ingredients for an affordable brunch with a Natural Grocers good4uMeal Deal. Feed a family of six for underwith Sausage Egg Bites (vegetarian options under

GIFT OF NUTRITIONAL COACHING + $5 COUPON

For those looking for one more gift idea for mom, (or themselves) Natural Grocers invites its customers to book a FREE, one-hour in-person, phone or video nutritional health coaching session and earn a $5 Natural Grocers coupon[v].

Book a session here: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

