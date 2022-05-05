BAL Named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution

DALLAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigration powerhouse BAL is a finalist for the 2022 SIIA CODiE Award in the Best Legal Solution category for the firm's proprietary case-management technology, Cobalt®. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology. Winners will be announced next month.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP) (PRNewswire)

The 2022 CODiE Award judges called Cobalt a "great solution for a growing problem" and said the software has "very strong and customizable reporting capabilities."

"We're honored that the judges have recognized Cobalt and its most recent upgrades that provide peak performance to our business clients and their employees," said BAL Chief Technology Officer Chanille Juneau. "Cobalt consistently enables us to fulfil our promise of making the immigration journey smoother for clients who depend on our legal teams to submit immigration petitions as flawlessly and efficiently as possible."

BAL's proprietary software Cobalt® is a dynamic case management system that offers lightning-speed performance with minimal downtime thanks to our Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) upgrade and a new proprietary reporting tool, DataPro, that streamlines essential business intelligence for both the firm and our clients.

IaC allows BAL's products team to code Cobalt's infrastructure, guaranteeing stability and scalability, while also providing consistency, speed and disaster recovery reliability. Efficiencies gained from IaC enabled our team to create DataPro, a first-in-class tool that provides accurate, fast and customizable reporting functions to help clients keep track of key metrics on their global workforce.

Additional upgrades enable Cobalt to handle millions of user searches and document uploads, essential capacities in the document-heavy practice of corporate immigration law.

"We have invested in developing this technology to best serve our clients' evolving needs in volume, usability and efficiency," said Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "It's truly unique in this industry to have an in-house products team working hand-in-hand with our legal teams to solve immigration challenges by creating world-class technological tools."

The CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. BAL was picked as one of 137 finalists across 43 business categories. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual award celebration on June 8- 9.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, ranks #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers®, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP