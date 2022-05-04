QuinStreet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

FYQ3 Revenue of $151MM, down 2% YoY

Insurance client revenue appears to be at or near a bottom

Non-Insurance revenue was 50% of total and grew 35% YoY in FYQ3

Board authorizes $40MM share repurchase program

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the fiscal third quarter, the Company reported revenue of $150.7 million. Revenue declined 2% year-over-year.

GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter was $2.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $4.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal third quarter was $6.9 million.

The Company generated $1.3 million in operating cash flow and $3.6 million in normalized cash flow in the fiscal third quarter, and closed the quarter with $109.5 million in cash and equivalents.

"Inflation in claims costs continues to suppress insurance carrier marketing spend. That said, revenue in our insurance client vertical appears to be at or near a bottom," commented Doug Valenti, QuinStreet CEO. "In the meantime, revenue from our non-Insurance client verticals continued to perform well, representing 50% of total revenue, and growing 35% year-over-year in the quarter. The strong trends in non-Insurance client verticals, combined with the eventual resurgence in Insurance, bodes well for the future.

Our financial position is strong. We are solidly net income, EBITDA, and cash flow positive while continuing to invest aggressively in growth and product initiatives across the company. Our balance sheet is strong with over $100 million of cash and no bank debt.

We are forecasting FYQ4 revenue to be between $138 million and $142 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be between $4.5 million and $5 million.

The Board of Directors has approved a $40 million share repurchase program. The buyback reflects the expected transitory nature of Insurance industry challenges, the strength of our underlying business model and financial position, and confidence in our long-term outlook for the business."

Conference Call Today at 2:00 p.m. PT

The Company will host a conference call and corresponding live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT. To access the conference call dial +1 888-882-4478 (domestic) or +1 313-209-6544 (international callers) using passcode #7396520. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the call by dialing +1 888-203-1112 (domestic) or +1 719-457-0820 (international callers) and using passcode #7396520. The webcast of the conference call will be available live and via replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.quinstreet.com .

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions of Client Verticals

This release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share and free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures that are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, interest and other expense, net, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, strategic review costs, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, and restructuring costs. The term "adjusted net income" refers to a financial measure that we define as net income (loss) adjusted for amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain on divestitures of businesses, net, strategic review costs, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, and restructuring costs, net of estimated taxes. The term "adjusted diluted net income per share" refers to a financial measure that we define as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The term "free cash flow" refers to a financial measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures and internal software development costs. The term "normalized free cash flow" refers to free cash flow less changes in operating assets and liabilities. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. In addition, our definition of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share and free cash flow and normalized free cash flow may not be comparable to the definitions as reported by other companies.

We believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share are relevant and useful information because they provide us and investors with additional measurements to analyze the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful to us and investors because (i) we seek to manage our business to a level of adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, (ii) it is used internally by us for planning purposes, including preparation of internal budgets; to allocate resources; to evaluate the effectiveness of operational strategies and capital expenditures as well as the capacity to service debt, (iii) it is a key basis upon which we assess our operating performance, (iv) it is one of the primary metrics investors use in evaluating Internet marketing companies, (v) it is a factor in determining compensation, (vi) it is an element of certain financial covenants under our historical borrowing arrangements, and (vii) it is a factor that assists investors in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. In addition, we believe adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, ratings agencies and other interested parties in our industry as a measure of financial performance, debt-service capabilities and as a metric for analyzing company valuations.

We use adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact of changes in effective tax rates or fluctuations in permanent differences or discrete quarterly items), non-recurring charges, certain other items that we do not believe are indicative of core operating activities (such as litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, acquisition and divestiture costs, gain or loss on divestitures of businesses, contingent consideration adjustment, strategic review costs, restructuring costs and other income and expense) and the non-cash impact of depreciation expense, amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense.

With respect to our adjusted EBITDA guidance, the Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation without unreasonable efforts to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain items such as taxes, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and potentially significant impact on future GAAP financial results, and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share are useful to us and investors because they present an additional measurement of our financial performance, taking into account depreciation, which we believe is an ongoing cost of doing business, but excluding the impact of certain non-cash expenses (stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and contingent consideration adjustment), non-recurring charges and certain other items that we do not believe are indicative of core operating activities. We believe that analysts and investors use adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry.

Free cash flow is useful to investors and us because it represents the cash that our business generates from operations, before taking into account cash movements that are non-operational, and is a metric commonly used in our industry to understand the underlying cash generating capacity of a company's financial model. Normalized free cash flow is useful as it removes the fluctuations in operating assets and liabilities that occur in any given quarter due to the timing of payments and cash receipts and therefore helps investors understand the underlying cash flow of the business as a quarterly metric and the cash flow generation potential of the business model. We believe that analysts and investors use free cash flow multiples as a metric for analyzing company valuations in our industry.

We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP is provided in the accompanying tables.

FY2020 results in our Education Client Vertical include revenue from US, (historically) Brazil, and India. Revenue in our Financial Services Client Vertical includes Auto Insurance (auto, home, motorcycle, and small business), Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Personal Loans, Credit Cards, Banking, and (historically) Mortgage. Revenue in our Other Client Vertical includes Home Services and (historically) B2B. In fiscal Q3 2020, we divested our B2B client vertical and Brazil operations. In fiscal Q4 2020, we divested our Mortgage business. In fiscal Q1 2021, we divested our Education business.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release and its attachments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "estimate", "will", "believe", "expect", "intend", "outlook", "potential", "promises" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the statements in quotations from management in this press release, as well as any statements regarding the Company's anticipated financial results, growth and strategic and operational plans. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain and increase client marketing spend; the Company's ability, whether within or outside the Company's control, to maintain and increase the number of visitors to its websites and to convert those visitors and those to its third-party publishers' websites into client prospects in a cost-effective manner; the Company's exposure to data privacy and security risks; the impact from risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath; the impact of changes in industry standards and government regulation including, but not limited to investigation or enforcement activities of the Federal Trade Commission and other regulatory agencies; the impact of changes in our business, our industry, and the current economic and regulatory climate on the Company's quarterly and annual results of operations; the Company's ability to compete effectively against others in the online marketing and media industry both for client budget and access to third-party media; the Company's ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and the impact from risks relating to counterparties on the Company's business. More information about potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional information will also be set forth in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which will be filed with the SEC. The Company does not intend and undertakes no duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Investor Contact:

Hayden Blair

(650) 578-7824

hblair@quinstreet.com

QUINSTREET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,



June 30,





2022



2021

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 109,463



$ 110,318

Accounts receivable, net



77,777





87,928

Prepaid expenses and other assets



6,333





7,930

Total current assets



193,573





206,176

Property and equipment, net



8,875





6,849

Operating lease right-of-use assets



7,928





10,983

Goodwill



119,589





117,833

Other intangible assets, net



51,503





59,177

Deferred tax assets, noncurrent



46,225





43,336

Other assets, noncurrent



6,070





5,161

Total assets

$ 433,763



$ 449,515

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 39,667



$ 45,231

Accrued liabilities



49,241





57,650

Deferred revenue



84





33

Other liabilities



15,278





12,697

Total current liabilities



104,270





115,611

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



5,114





8,545

Other liabilities, noncurrent



22,916





30,211

Total liabilities



132,300





154,367

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



55





54

Additional paid-in capital



326,935





320,315

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(256)





(255)

Accumulated deficit



(25,271)





(24,966)

Total stockholders' equity



301,463





295,148

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 433,763



$ 449,515



QUINSTREET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net revenue

$ 150,658



$ 153,052



$ 435,597



$ 427,289

Cost of revenue (1)



136,567





132,665





393,626





375,334

Gross profit



14,091





20,387





41,971





51,955

Operating expenses: (1)































Product development



5,509





4,905





14,995





14,776

Sales and marketing



2,033





2,768





7,773





8,303

General and administrative



5,489





6,460





21,758





19,931

Operating income (loss)



1,060





6,254





(2,555)





8,945

Interest income



7





5





7





40

Interest expense



(277)





(301)





(817)





(947)

Other income (expense), net



45





(28)





51





16,695

Income (loss) before income taxes



835





5,930





(3,314)





24,733

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes



1,395





(893)





3,009





(4,549)

Net income (loss)

$ 2,230



$ 5,037



$ (305)



$ 20,184



































Net income (loss) per share:































Basic

$ 0.04



$ 0.09



$ (0.01)



$ 0.38

Diluted

$ 0.04



$ 0.09



$ (0.01)



$ 0.37



































Weighted-average shares used in computing net

income (loss) per share:































Basic



54,645





53,427





54,339





52,988

Diluted



55,536





55,623





54,339





55,015



































(1) Cost of revenue and operating expenses include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue

$ 491



$ 2,261



$ 4,579



$ 7,006

Product development



203





576





1,497





1,768

Sales and marketing



18





584





1,477





1,896

General and administrative



699





1,435





4,337





4,521



QUINSTREET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities































Net income (loss)

$ 2,230



$ 5,037



$ (305)



$ 20,184

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:































Depreciation and amortization



4,247





3,874





12,660





12,010

(Benefit from) provision for sales returns and

doubtful accounts receivable



(31)





(246)





379





(353)

Stock-based compensation



1,411





4,856





11,890





15,191

Change in the fair value of contingent consideration



—





—





2,698





—

Non-cash lease expense



(272)





(214)





(752)





(578)

Deferred income taxes



(1,204)





757





(2,819)





4,263

Gain on divestitures of businesses, net



—





—





—





(16,615)

Other adjustments, net



123





302





356





682

Changes in assets and liabilities:































Accounts receivable



(13,574)





(11,296)





9,770





(14,455)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(473)





(999)





685





5,083

Accounts payable



1,463





2,010





(5,448)





1,013

Accrued liabilities



7,326





9,052





(8,184)





9,764

Deferred revenue



48





(67)





51





14

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,294





13,066





20,981





36,203

Cash Flows from Investing Activities































Capital expenditures



(1,656)





(326)





(2,376)





(1,367)

Internal software development costs



(1,225)





(939)





(3,484)





(2,338)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



—





(9,000)





(1,000)





(49,304)

Proceeds from divestitures of businesses, net of cash

divested



—





487





—





21,947

Purchases of equity investment



—





(2,000)





—





(4,000)

Other investing activities



85





—





85





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,796)





(11,778)





(6,775)





(35,062)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities































Proceeds from exercise of common stock options



229





1,195





1,273





4,153

Payment of withholding taxes related to release of

restricted stock, net of share settlement



(1,065)





(1,938)





(6,566)





(6,518)

Post-closing payments and contingent consideration

related to acquisitions



(3,239)





—





(9,759)





(3,020)

Net cash used in financing activities



(4,075)





(743)





(15,052)





(5,385)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



5





11





(9)





(62)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash



(5,572)





556





(855)





(4,306)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of period



115,050





102,661





110,333





107,523

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period

$ 109,478



$ 103,217



$ 109,478



$ 103,217

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash to the condensed consolidated

balance sheets































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 109,463



$ 103,202



$ 109,463



$ 103,202

Restricted cash included in other assets, noncurrent



15





15





15





15

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 109,478



$ 103,217



$ 109,478



$ 103,217



QUINSTREET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income (loss)

$ 2,230



$ 5,037



$ (305)



$ 20,184

Amortization of intangible assets



2,820





2,789





8,773





8,846

Stock-based compensation



1,411





4,856





11,890





15,191

Acquisition and divestiture costs



51





160





516





766

Gain on divestitures of businesses, net



—





—





—





(16,615)

Contingent consideration adjustment



—





—





2,698





—

Tax settlement expense



—





—





516





—

Restructuring costs



122





267





222





1,033

Tax impact of non-GAAP items



(1,738)





(2,173)





(6,776)





(2,576)

Adjusted net income

$ 4,896



$ 10,936



$ 17,534



$ 26,829

Adjusted diluted net income per share

$ 0.09



$ 0.20



$ 0.31



$ 0.49

Weighted average shares used in computing

adjusted diluted net income per share



55,536





55,623





55,665





55,015



QUINSTREET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income (loss)

$ 2,230



$ 5,037



$ (305)



$ 20,184

Interest and other expense, net



225





324





759





827

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes



(1,395)





893





(3,009)





4,549

Depreciation and amortization



4,247





3,874





12,660





12,010

Stock-based compensation



1,411





4,856





11,890





15,191

Acquisition and divestiture costs



51





160





516





766

Contingent consideration adjustment



—





—





2,698





—

Gain on divestitures of businesses, net



—





—





—





(16,615)

Tax settlement expense



—





—





516





—

Restructuring costs



122





267





222





1,033

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,891



$ 15,411



$ 25,947



$ 37,945



QUINSTREET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND NORMALIZED FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,294



$ 13,066



$ 20,981



$ 36,203

Capital expenditures



(1,656)





(326)





(2,376)





(1,367)

Internal software development costs



(1,225)





(939)





(3,484)





(2,338)

Free cash flow



(1,587)





11,801





15,121





32,498

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



5,210





1,300





3,126





(1,419)

Normalized free cash flow

$ 3,623



$ 13,101



$ 18,247



$ 31,079



QUINSTREET, INC. DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Modernize, Inc. to increase the scale and capabilities in the home services client vertical. In addition, the Company divested its former education client vertical to narrow its focus to the best performing businesses and market opportunities. As a result of these activities, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company updated its reporting structure which resulted in two client verticals: financial services and home services, which was applied on a retrospective basis. All remaining businesses that are not significant enough for separate reporting are included in other revenue. The following table presents the Company's net revenue disaggregated by vertical:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Net revenue:































Financial Services

$ 108,277



$ 116,284



$ 316,347



$ 314,651

Home Services



40,704





35,037





114,510





97,600

Other Revenue



1,677





1,731





4,740





3,451

Divested Business



—





—





—





11,587

Total net revenue

$ 150,658



$ 153,052



$ 435,597



$ 427,289



View original content:

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.