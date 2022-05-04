ATEO Launches Mona the Crypto allocation tool

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEO, a leading provider of post trade solutions for financial markets, launches MONA, a new middle office tool to manage cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

(PRNewsfoto/ATEO Finance) (PRNewswire)

Ateo launches MONA, its first middle-office solution for crypto currency markets.

While institutional firms are showing an increasing interest and focus on crypto currencies, the space still lacks tools, standards, and solutions to operate these markets.

After recently and successfully developing several gateways to the different Crypto venues (FTX, Binance, Coinbase …), Ateo now brings together its expertise and ability to address business needs to launch MONA, a global blotter for crypto currencies.

MONA, a full web-based solution hosted by Ateo, allows market participants to capture all crypto transactions (Spot Trades, Deposits, Withdraws, Interests), allocate/split transactions to the proper Portfolios, interface with any in-house downstream systems and address all necessary Audit and Reporting requirements.

"Crypto currencies are now an integral part of the conversations we are having with our customers and the industry. We believe it is a critical time for vendors such as Ateo to provide solutions addressing these new assets and we are excited to release MONA, our first solution exclusively geared towards crypto currencies," says David Romeo, Managing Director at Ateo.

ABOUT ATEO FINANCE

ATEO delivers post-Trade solutions for the financial industry. Our solutions include a global blotter, clearing and matching system, and extensive market connectivity. The world's leading banks, trading houses, and professional traders have been relying on ATEO technology since our creation in 2000.

ATEO delivers the perfect blend of efficiencies and trust. We help our customers develop their business though years of experience, our advanced technology solutions, and an unparalleled sense of service. For more information, please visit www.ateofinance.com.

CONTACT:

sales@ateofinance.com

+44 77 17 895 235 (UK)

+1 312 656 6109 (US)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATEO Finance